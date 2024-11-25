MUMSPLAINING Comes To Canal Café Theatre In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Puddle Of Fools will present Mumsplaining A Work In Progress Performance at Canal Café Theatre.

MUMSPLAINING explores grief through the lens of autism and ADHD, blending humour with chaos. After her mother's passing, Amy receives guidance meant to help her cope, but following it seems to ruin her life. The audience is invited to assist Amy in connecting with her late mother. Expect laughter, tears, and one dead cat. On the spectrum taking advice often leads to chaos, as literal interpretations can complicate life. Yet, this unique perspective also creates a special brand of comedy, making MUMSPLAINING both poignant and entertaining.

Puddle of Fools is a theatre company that aims to make work for everyone to enjoy. Jess Brigham and Hannah Harquart realised while working together on multiple projects that they aligned on the kind of work they wanted to make. Work that is funny, accessible and made in an open working environment leading to honest discussions and collaboration. MUMSPLAINING will mark the first of the projects they plan to produce together at the end of the coming year.

Written & performed by Hannah Harquart and directed by Jessica Brigham on 6th December at 7:30pm at Canal Café Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.

