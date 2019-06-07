MAMMA MIA! Comes to the Bristol Hippodrome

The sensational feel-good musical MAMMA MIA! will return to The Bristol Hippodrome for a three-week run from 2nd - 20th June 2020 as part of a UK & International Tour celebrating 20 years since MAMMA MIA! premiered in London in April 1999.

From West End to global phenomenon, MAMMA MIA! is Judy Craymer's ingenious vision of staging the story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs with a sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads unfolding on a Greek island idyll.

To date, it has been seen by over 65 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages. In 2011 it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People's Republic of China. MAMMA MIA! became the 8th longest running show in Broadway history where it played a record-breaking run for 14 years. MAMMA MIA! continues to thrill audiences in London's West End at the Novello Theatre where it recently celebrated its 20th Anniversary on 6th April 2019.

Produced by Judy Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time.

Judy Craymer, Creator and Producer of MAMMA MIA!, said: "We are truly delighted to announce that we are bringing MAMMA MIA! back to the audiences of Bristol as we celebrate 20 years since the musical first opened in London's West End. I'm thrilled to share the joy of ABBA's music and the heart-warming story with audiences old and new."

Jenny Hutchinson, Theatre Director at The Bristol Hippodrome, said: "We are delighted to welcome MAMMA MIA! back to The Bristol Hippodrome in 2020 for what is sure to be a hugely successful run. This classic musical has been hugely popular across the world ever since it opened in 1999 and we're sure Bristol audiences will enjoy every minute when it returns to celebrate its 20th anniversary with us in style."

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

The MAMMA MIA! UK & International Tour is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal and NGM.

Tickets from £11.50

Tickets on sale:

Tuesday 11th June 2019- ATG TheatreCard (AM) and MM Fans (PM)

Thursday 13th June 2019- Groups

Friday 14th June 2019- General on-sale

Book by calling 0844 871 3012, by visiting the box office in person or online at www.atgtickets.com/Bristol





