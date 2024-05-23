MADE IN DAGENHAM Runs at Darlington Hippodrome This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following their recent triumph with Kinky Boots, north east based theatre company DarlingtonOS is straight into rehearsals for their next musical Made In Dagenham.

Made In Dagenham premiered at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End in 2014 and ran for seven successful months. Inspired by a true story and based on the hit film, Made in Dagenham is a powerhouse musical comedy about friendship, love and the importance of fighting for what's right. With a critically acclaimed score, this raucously funny show comes to Darlington Hippodrome in October!

The time is 1968, the place is Essex. When Ford’s Dagenham car plant reduces the female workers’ pay, working mum Rita O'Grady leads her friends in a battle against the mighty company and the corrupt union supposed to protect them. As support for the women grows, so does the pressure. Can Rita keep up the fight and the happy home she’s built?

Enduringly funny, touching and timeless, Made In Dagenham shows how ordinary people can do extraordinary things when they stand together.

The creative team behind Made In Dagenham is Jo Hand as Director / Choreographer and Musical Director Steven Hood. This pairing has produced some of the biggest DarlingtonOS productions in recent times including Shrek, Footloose, Jekyll & Hyde and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,

Chairman of DarlingtonOS Julian Cound said "We are thrilled to be bringing this amazing new musical to Darlington for the very first time. With a dynamic story about standing up for what is right and the power of a united front, audiences are in for a real treat of sheer musical theatre magic, audiences are guaranteed another DarlingtonOS feel-good night out."

Full casting to be announced soon.

Made In Dagenham runs at Darlington Hippodrome from Wednesday 23 October to Saturday 2 November. There is a BSL interpreted performance on Thursday 31 October. To book call the Ticket Hotline on 01325 244659 or book online at darlingtonos.org.uk.

