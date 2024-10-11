MACBETH Comes to Shakespeare in the Squares Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shakespeare in the Squares has announced its inaugural winter season, presenting an all-new production of Macbeth infused with wicked music and devilishly good tunes. The tour runs from 7th to 30th November with over 20 performances in indoor venues across London.

Founded in 2016, Shakespeare in the Squares is renowned for its annual tradition of bringing Shakespearean classics to London’s garden spaces each summer and has established itself as a highlight of the city’s cultural calendar. In response to popular demand, the company has now launched a winter season for the first time. Macbeth will be Shakespeare in the Squares’ eighth production.

Sioned Jones directs. She is an actress and theatre-maker and has previously performed in A Midsummer Night’s Dream and directed All’s Well That Ends Well for the company. As a director, her credits include Ljubljana Junction (Roborough Studios), Cocktail Conversation, Madame Life, Christmas Presence (Union Theatre), Basket (Edinburgh Fringe Festival) and Expectations (Oval House Theatre). As an actress, her credits include Small Change (Omnibus Theatre), Martha, Josie and The Chinese Elvis (Park Theatre), Bury The Dead (Brickdust Theatre/Finborough Theatre), Lettice and Lovage (Menier Chocolate Factory), Thirteen, Women Beware Women and All’s Well That Ends Well (National Theatre).

Comments