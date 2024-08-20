Los Angeles Based Theatre Movement Bazaar Confirm London Transfer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Five-star Edinburgh Fringe hit TINY LITTLE TOWN from Los Angeles-based Theatre Movement Bazaar has confirmed a 5-performance transfer to London's Greenwich Theatre.

Currently playing at Bedlam Theatre as part of the Edinburgh Fringe, TMB's TINY LITTLE TOWN is a new musical comedy reimagining Ukrainian playwright, Nikolai Gogol's 19th century satire The Government Inspector. In TINY LITTLE TOWN, a small town in 1970s America is thrown into chaos when its corrupt bureaucrats mistakenly identify a visiting stranger as a Government Inspector sent from Washington, D.C. to investigate their town. The show is a hilarious and timely indictment of corruption, conspiracy mongers, and crooked bureaucrats.

Theatre Movement Bazaar are back at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe having taken the festival by storm in 2011 with the five star sell-out Chekhov remix ANTON'S UNCLES, followed by astonishing takes on Three Sisters in TRACK 3, The Godfather in BIG SHOT, and the Grail Myth in GRAIL PROJECT. The company has fast become a Fringe favorite with their inventive adaptations and high energy performances.

TINY LITTLE TOWN has been hailed as a Must See Show by Fringe Review, with Musical Theatre Review awarding the show five stars and describing it as "hilarious, detailed, skilled and thoroughly entertaining" and the British Theatre Guide applauding the "extremely hard working cast (who) treat us to exhausting, energetic performances that are simply surreal".

TINY LITTLE TOWN continues Greenwich Theatre's long relationship with the Edinburgh Fringe and plays at the London venue from 28-31 August, ahead of the theatre's latest Pick of the Fringes programme in October.

