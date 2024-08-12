London Youth Theatre Launches New Fundraising Appeal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



London Youth Theatre (LYT) is a youth theatre charity aimed at making the performing arts more accessible to young people across the capital. Their mission is to stage high quality productions that transform the confidence and skills of young people, regardless of the financial and other barriers they might face. LYT’s summer production, one of three a year in addition to workshops, provides a valuable focus during the lengthy school summer holidays.

Co-Artistic Directors of London Youth Theatre Katie Pesskin and Tom Foskett-Barnes said today, “We are thrilled to be launching our fundraising appeal for 2025 today. With 50% of our places completely free of charge and arts funding at an all-time low, we are especially reliant on support from generous individuals to make our programme possible. The impact of participating in the arts at a young age is boundless, enabling young people to build confidence, empathy and communication skills, as well as providing an off-line community of peers and role-models to support them through their formative years. We are excited to forge connections with new donors who allow us to continue offering this life-changing opportunity to young people in London, regardless of their background.”

Star of Netflix smash hit, Bridgerton, Sam Phillips has been working with young performers from across the capital to help prepare for their summer production. Participants of London Youth Theatre had a visit from Phillips whilst in rehearsal for their production of Frankenstein, which will be staged at The Cockpit later this week.

On his time at LYT, Phillips said, “It was a privilege working with these fantastic young people during their rehearsals for Frankenstein. I have complete admiration for their focus, commitment and ability to take risks, and I can’t wait to see all their hard work pay off on stage.”

LYT’s core ethos is that finances should never be a barrier to accessing the arts. 50% of their places are free of charge, with the remaining 50% on a tiered pricing scheme based on household income, so that access to the service is based on the participants’ specific situation. The charity’s main goal is to become a completely free service.

Following extensive funding cuts over the past decade, arts provision for young people, both in and out of school, is extremely limited. Many young people who aspire to be performers, or creatives, are unable to pay for training opportunities. LYT strives to level the Playing Field and provide access to these opportunities regardless of financial situation.

LYT members benefit from a packed programme of three productions a year, as well as a 10-week workshop series from leading theatre practitioners. The company provides a crucial service for young people to develop skills they wouldn’t otherwise: public speaking, confidence, teamwork, communication skills, empathy, these all help young people with the skills to make them more resilient in the face of life’s challenges. The performing arts are also widely proven to be excellent for young people’s mental health and self esteem.

LYT have a proven track record, with alumni performing in the West End (in shows including Hamilton and SIX), with the Royal Shakespeare Company and on screen. With some taking advantage of LYT’s drama school preparation help, many of the country's top acting schools can boast having LYT members amongst their ranks. However, LYT are equally proud of participants who have gone on to train as neuroscientists, to become teachers and to work in the charity sector.

Regardless of the path they take, LYT has a life-changing, sometimes lifesaving, effect on the young people it works with. They are calling for help to fundraise for their 2025 season to improve and strengthen the vital work they do.

To find out more or to support London Youth Theatre, visit: www.londonyouththeatre.org.uk/donate

