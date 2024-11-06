Kristin Scott Thomas and Johnny Flynn Join Mark Rylance in VENUS AND ADONIS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kristin Scott Thomas and Johnny Flynn will perform alongside Mark Rylance – the venue's Patron – in Shakespeare's Venus and Adonis on Sunday 17 November at 7.00pm, as part of a fundraiser in aid of the theatre. They replace the previously announced Derek Jacobi, who is no longer performing due to unforeseen scheduling circumstances.

Marylebone Theatre Artistic Director Alexander J Gifford said, "The very sad departure of Derek from the project has had the unforeseen upside of enabling us to reimagine the event. In our new configuration Kristin will read Venus and Johnny will read Adonis whilst Mark narrates. We are also delighted that Ian Rickson will provide directorial support. It promises to be an exquisite performance."

Since opening in autumn 2022, the Marylebone Theatre has welcomed over 80,000 people through its doors, been awarded the Off West End award for Best Production and received numerous four and five-star reviews for shows including What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank, directed by Patrick Marber; The Dry House, a world premiere by Eugene O'Hare, the poignant and moving dramas Grenfell: System Failure, and the hit-show, The White Factory. 2024 highlights have included The Most Precious of Goods, translated and directed by Nicolas Kent, The Dream of a Ridiculous Man, starring Greg Hicks, and The Government Inspector, a brand-new adaptation of Gogol's masterpiece.

