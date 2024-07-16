Kaci Kerwick to Brings Debut Solo Comedy Show CONFESSIONS OF AN USHER to Camden Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kaci Kerwick brings her debut solo comedy show Confessions of an Usher to Camden Fringe

Kaci is an award winning actor and writer from Ireland. Everything Theatre have described her work as "Standout" and "sensitive". "Kaci Kerwick really does shine" (Kat Masterson). Acting

credits include; Ulysses (Jermyn Street Theatre), In the Deep (Almeida Young Company), Constellations (Burnt Orange Theatre), Trojan Barbie (Young Actors Theatre)

Confessions of an usher was born out of Kaci's experience of working as an usher on the West End for three years. From family musicals to three hour long plays, join Nancy as she survives yet another shift. All she wants is to be on stage but instead she's stuck in a Groundhog Day of sitting in dark auditoriums and dealing with privileged audiences. Kids screaming and drunk guests; it's all part of the fun. London is fun until you remember your family live 500 miles away. Acting is great until you haven't had an audition for six months. But at least you get to work in the West End...

Confessions of an Usher is playing at The Libra 10th, 11th and 13th of August.

