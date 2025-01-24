KAREN Returns to The Other Palace in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



KAREN will return to The Other Palace in March 2025, following an incredible reception with sell-out runs across the country including the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and London. Centred around a storm of heartbreak, this uproariously funny show tackles the internal turmoil of the Protagonist as she journeys through a chaos-filled office narrative. Shattering the fourth wall, as well as all professional conduct, this critically acclaimed hit follows an unceremonious birthday break-up where the Protagonist’s ex-partner is found to be dating her office nemesis: Karen.

A bold one-woman production, fuelled by pent up rage, awkward encounters and a healthy dose of sarcasm, KAREN is brought to life by Sarah Cameron-West (Anansi Boys, Amazon Prime; Walk Home, Josie Copeland). This thrilling show breaks through the polite silence, and instead invites you on a whirlwind journey of rollercoaster emotions, workplace politics, relationships, and a spontaneous identity crisis.

An office affair that breaks the camel’s back, KAREN unleashes feminine rage in a whirlwind of repressed outrage following the ultimate betrayal. Cameron-West’s script uncovers the empowerment of owning your emotions that allows you to find peace, whilst also presenting a side-splittingly entertaining performance. Directed by Evie Ayres-Townshend (Fox, Drops and Panda Pops, Omnibus Theatre; Contact, Golden Goose Theatre), Cameron-West presents a modern-day Bridget Jones (A Young-ish Perspective) which is not to be missed.

Writer, actor and producer Sarah Cameron-West comments, KAREN highlights the struggle of the universal experience of heartbreak. We watch our protagonist deflect her emotions through humour and sarcasm however, we come to understand that the only real way to heal is by tackling your emotions head-on. KAREN diverges from the classic one-woman show format by directly engaging with the audience by making them characters in her world with comic effect. KAREN builds up to a cathartic explosion where our protagonist finally confronts her nemesis, her feelings and the truth.

