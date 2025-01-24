Julia Grogan's PLAYFIGHT to Embark on Three-City Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Uncut and Grace Dickson Productions will present Playfight, Julia Grogan’s (Co-creator of Gunter, Royal Court) exploration of sexuality, female adolescence, and identity. Fresh from its sold-out premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe 2024, this five-star, award-winning drama embarks on a limited-run, captivating audiences across three major venues from March to April 2025: Bristol Old Vic (14-29 March), Belgrade Theatre Coventry (2-5 April), and Soho Theatre London (8-26 April).

The show revolves around three friends who grow up under an ancient oak tree, navigating the beautifully messy, chaos of adolescence. As their roots intertwine and branches stretch upward, they face the challenges of growing up in a world where innocence is brutally confronted by the harsh realities of hyper-sexualization and exploitation. In turn hysterically funny and heartbreakingly poignant, Playfight is a vivid portrait of friendship, desire, and resilience in contemporary Britain.

The cast for this exciting tour sees all three original actors; Nina Cassells, Sophie Cox, and Lucy Mangan reprising their acclaimed roles, bringing the same dynamic energy and authenticity that captivated audiences in the play’s initial run. Playwright Julia Grogan, whose sharp and insightful writing has drawn widespread praise, continues to cement her reputation as a bold and innovative voice in contemporary theatre. The production is helmed by visionary director Emma Callander, whose creative leadership has been instrumental in bringing this compelling story to life with both nuance and flair.

Playwright Julia Grogan celebrates the play's prior success, which has paved the way for its first three-City tour; "I’m absolutely floored that PLAYFIGHT is going on tour to the Bristol Old Vic, the Belgrade and landing at the Soho Theatre. We’ve been on a mega journey, and the fact that we’ve got the original cast and creative team returning has burst my heart. This play came from a very deep place of fury back in 2019. A woman had been murdered by her Tinder date, and her killer had claimed it was just a “sex game gone wrong”. I’d never written a play before but I felt so much, I suddenly had the urge to write. Those first 10 pages open the play and have pretty much remained untouched. I worked with a barrister to understand the legality surrounding this defence and how it still stands up in court. I was nervous and unsettled by the facts, as was she. I couldn’t stop thinking of three girls, who I went on to call Lucy, Zainab and Keira. In the face of darkness, I wanted to write about their love and their life around the base of a tree. If someone had told me that it was going to have a sell-out run at Edinburgh Fringe’s Roundabout and then hit these theatres I’d have laughed in their face! I’m absolutely thrilled, full of excitement and joy and I cannot wait for these new audiences to see the magic these three actors make under the spellbinding direction of Emma Callander.”

Described as "stunningly accomplished" (The Observer) and "a marvellous jewel of a play" (The Times), Playfight is an unforgettable theatrical experience that boldly tackles rising sexual violence with honesty and humour.

Playfight is brought to life by an extraordinary creative team and cast. Directed by Emma Callander, the play features stunning design by Hazel Low, soundscape composed by Roly Botha and lighting by Kate Bonney. Aline David lends her expertise as Movement Director, with stage management by Iona Hicks. Grace Dickson spearheads the production as Producer, bringing together this exceptional team. On stage, Playfight showcases electrifying performances by Nina Cassells, Sophie Cox, and Lucy Mangan. Each actor brings an unparalleled intensity and depth to their roles, vividly portraying the raw emotions and unbreakable bonds of young women.

This co-production from Theatre Uncut and Grace Dickson Productions (Lady Dealer, Bush Theatre) was created through the Theatre Uncut Political Playwriting Award. Previous TUPP award-winning plays have been co-produced with the Royal Court and Young Vic and nominated for an Olivier Award.

This searing portrayal of adolescent desire in a landscape of rising sexual violence is one of 2025’s must-see theatrical tours. The production will embark on a UK tour beginning at Bristol Old Vic, where it will run from 14 to 29 March 2025, before moving to the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry for performances from 2 to 5 April 2025. The tour concludes with an extended run at Soho Theatre in London from 8 to 26 April 2025.

