Judy Collins to Perform Final UK Concert at London Palladium

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Six decades since American singer-songwriter-activist, Judy Collins, achieved international fame with her album 'Wildflowers', the Grammy Award-winning star will be stepping onto the UK stage for the last time, when she hosts Judy Collins & Friends: Farewell Concert Plus Special Guests at The London Palladium on Saturday 6 February 2027.

To celebrate her stellar 60-year career, Judy has hand-picked a selection of special guests to join her for this farewell concert, including Elles Bailey, Eliza Carthy, Seth Lakeman, Katherine Priddy, with more to be announced.

''UK, it's been an incredible ride with you over the past 60-years, but now it's time to say farewell with what I'm hoping will be my best performance ever,' smiles Judy, 'This will be the first time that I've ever performed at The London Palladium, and it will be an honour to share the stage with some special guests including Elles Bailey, Eliza Carthy, Seth Lakeman and Katherine Priddy, and I'll be unveiling more guests soon. This will be a very special moment in my long history with the UK. Come share this once in a lifetime memory with me.'

Judy's distinctive crystalline vocals, have wowed audiences for over 60 years, with 67 non-consecutive weeks spent in the UK singles charts with her single 'Amazing Grace'. Now, Judy brings her inimitable style of folk/country/pop crossover to the London stage for the very last time. For the very last time, Judy will perform her greatest hits from her six-decade career, including Grammy Award winning 'Both Sides Now, 'Send In The Clowns' and 'Amazing Grace'. Never again will audience have the chance to spend an evening of live song with the iconic Judy Collins; this is a one-time-only, not to be missed moment. Farwell Judy.

About Judy Collins

Judy Collins has long inspired audiences with her sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal triumphs, and unwavering commitment to social activism. In the 1960s, she gave voice to the idealism-and the steely determination-of a generation pushing back against social and environmental injustice. Today, her luminescent presence continues to shine as new generations discover and celebrate her extraordinary 55-album body of work.

An award-winning singer-songwriter and cultural treasure, Collins is revered for her imaginative interpretations of traditional and contemporary folk standards, as well as her own poetically poignant originals. Her stunning rendition of Joni Mitchell's 'Both Sides Now,' from her landmark 1967 album Wildflowers, has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Her dreamy, intimate take on Stephen Sondheim's 'Send in the Clowns' earned 'Song of the Year' at the 1975 Grammy Awards, and her catalog includes multiple top-ten hits plus gold- and platinum-selling albums. Her influence has been celebrated by artists across generations-including Rufus Wainwright, Shawn Colvin, Dolly Parton, Joan Baez, and Leonard Cohen-on Born to the Breed: A Tribute to Judy Collins. In 2022, Collins released Spellbound (her 55th album), marking a creative renaissance and a historic first: the first time she wrote every song on one of her albums. The 13-track collection-12 newly written modern folk songs plus the evergreen 'The Blizzard'-unfolds like an intimate retrospective, inviting listeners into the formative moments of a remarkable life. Spellbound was nominated for Best Folk Album at the 65th Grammy Awards (2023). In March 2025, she released her first collection of poetry, Sometimes it's Heaven: Poems of Love, Loss, and Redemption, a timeless and deeply relatable volume that captures the ethereal spirit of her artistry in an all-new way. Now in 2027, Judy Collins takes the stage for the SWEET Judy Blue EYES FAREWELL TOUR-a celebration of an enduring voice, a fearless storyteller, and an artist whose songs continue to offer beauty, truth, and hope.

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