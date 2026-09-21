Video: SOME GUYS HAVE ALL THE LUCK Rod Stewart Show Releases UK Tour Trailer
A first look at the touring tribute production heading to theatres across the UK.
ATG Tickets has shared a new promotional video for Some Guys Have All the Luck: The Rod Stewart Story, giving audiences a glimpse of the tribute show as it continues its run through UK tour venues managed by the company. The clip offers a taste of the production ahead of its stops at ATG theatres nationwide.
The show is built around the music and career of Rod Stewart, tracing the singer's rise and hits through live performance rather than a traditional book musical narrative. Productions of this kind typically lean on a central vocalist and backing band to recreate the sound of Stewart's catalogue for audiences drawn to nostalgia-driven concert theatre.
As with other touring titles booked through ATG Tickets, Some Guys Have All the Luck is being staged at various regional theatres across the UK circuit rather than in a single fixed venue, with tickets sold directly through the ATG Tickets website.
The newly released video functions as a marketing piece for the tour, directing viewers to ATG's ticketing page for the production. No director, choreographer, or cast members are named in the material accompanying the video.
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