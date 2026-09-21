Video: SOME GUYS HAVE ALL THE LUCK Rod Stewart Show Releases UK Tour Trailer

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ATG Tickets has shared a new promotional video for Some Guys Have All the Luck: The Rod Stewart Story, giving audiences a glimpse of the tribute show as it continues its run through UK tour venues managed by the company. The clip offers a taste of the production ahead of its stops at ATG theatres nationwide.

The show is built around the music and career of Rod Stewart, tracing the singer's rise and hits through live performance rather than a traditional book musical narrative. Productions of this kind typically lean on a central vocalist and backing band to recreate the sound of Stewart's catalogue for audiences drawn to nostalgia-driven concert theatre.

As with other touring titles booked through ATG Tickets, Some Guys Have All the Luck is being staged at various regional theatres across the UK circuit rather than in a single fixed venue, with tickets sold directly through the ATG Tickets website.

The newly released video functions as a marketing piece for the tour, directing viewers to ATG's ticketing page for the production. No director, choreographer, or cast members are named in the material accompanying the video.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 11 Hrs 18 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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