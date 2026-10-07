Full Cast Set For MY FAIR LADY at Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Maria Friedman directs the Lerner and Loewe musical with a creative team including designer Tim Hatley and choreographer Ashley Nottingham.
Pitlochry Festival Theatre has announced the full cast for their forthcoming production of Lerner and Loewe's musical My Fair Lady. Directed by Maria Friedman, acclaimed musical theatre performer and director and the creative force behind the Tony Award-winning revival of Merrily We Roll Along, the must-see production will run at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 21 November - 31 December.
Joining the previously announced Verity Power as Eliza Doolittle and Alan Cumming as Professor Henry Higgins in the cast of My Fair Lady will be Loren Anderson as Ensemble; Martin Ball as Colonel Pickering; Mairi Barclay as Ensemble / Cover Mrs Pearce; Zachary Barlow as Ensemble; Daisy Barnett as Ensemble / Cover Eliza Doolittle; C J Benoiton as Onstage Swing/Cover Eliza Doolittle; Juliet Cadzow as Mrs Pearce; Robert Donnelly as Ensemble /Cover Freddy Eynsford-Hill; Alex James-Hatton as Freddy Eynsford-Hill; Reuben Khan as Onstage Swing; Julie Legrand as Mrs Higgins; Alexander Newland as Alfred P Doolittle; James Probert as Ensemble / Cover Freddy Eynsford-Hill; Thomas Sutcliffe as Ensemble/Cover Alfred P Doolittle and Colonel Pickering; Scott Waugh as Ensemble/Cover Alfred P Doolittle and Lizzie Wofford as Ensemble/ Cover Mrs Higgins.
Based on George Bernard Shaw's 1913 play Pygmalion, about the tale of a flower seller who is coached to “improve” her social standing, the musical features a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe. It was adapted from Shaw's play and the Gabriel Pascal motion picture Pygmalion, with the original production directed and staged by Moss Hart. The show opened on Broadway in 1956 and was later adapted into the 1964 film version, which won multiple Academy Awards.
Maria Friedman's creative team includes Designer, Tim Hatley (Life of Pi and Back to the Future, West End and Broadway); Choreographer, Ashley Nottingham (Starlight Express, London); Lighting Designer, Neil Austin (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Paddington, Broadway and West End); Musical Supervisor, Joel Fram (Merrily We Roll Along, New York); Musical Director, Ben Kubiak (Jane Eyre – A Musical, Southwark Playhouse); Orchestrator, Alexios Priftis (Tell Me On A Sunday, Athens) and Casting by Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting.
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