Full Cast Set For MY FAIR LADY at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

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Pitlochry Festival Theatre has announced the full cast for their forthcoming production of Lerner and Loewe's musical My Fair Lady. Directed by Maria Friedman, acclaimed musical theatre performer and director and the creative force behind the Tony Award-winning revival of Merrily We Roll Along, the must-see production will run at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 21 November - 31 December.

Joining the previously announced Verity Power as Eliza Doolittle and Alan Cumming as Professor Henry Higgins in the cast of My Fair Lady will be Loren Anderson as Ensemble; Martin Ball as Colonel Pickering; Mairi Barclay as Ensemble / Cover Mrs Pearce; Zachary Barlow as Ensemble; Daisy Barnett as Ensemble / Cover Eliza Doolittle; C J Benoiton as Onstage Swing/Cover Eliza Doolittle; Juliet Cadzow as Mrs Pearce; Robert Donnelly as Ensemble /Cover Freddy Eynsford-Hill; Alex James-Hatton as Freddy Eynsford-Hill; Reuben Khan as Onstage Swing; Julie Legrand as Mrs Higgins; Alexander Newland as Alfred P Doolittle; James Probert as Ensemble / Cover Freddy Eynsford-Hill; Thomas Sutcliffe as Ensemble/Cover Alfred P Doolittle and Colonel Pickering; Scott Waugh as Ensemble/Cover Alfred P Doolittle and Lizzie Wofford as Ensemble/ Cover Mrs Higgins.

Based on George Bernard Shaw's 1913 play Pygmalion, about the tale of a flower seller who is coached to “improve” her social standing, the musical features a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe. It was adapted from Shaw's play and the Gabriel Pascal motion picture Pygmalion, with the original production directed and staged by Moss Hart. The show opened on Broadway in 1956 and was later adapted into the 1964 film version, which won multiple Academy Awards.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 18 Hrs 23 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

More on Pitlochry Festival Theatre Recent Articles Photos: Alan Cumming and Shirley Henderson in A HISTORY OF PAPER at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

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