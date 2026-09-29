Julian Clary to Launch FULLY DILATED UK Tour in 2027

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Julian Clary will make a return to theatres across the UK from Wednesday 7th April – Saturday 5th June 2027, with a 40-date tour of his brand-new hour 'Fully Dilated'.

The tour follows on from a triumphant and critically-acclaimed debut run of ten performances at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the renowned homosexual's first performances at the festival in 17 years.

Clary said: “Are you ready for some filth? Good. I'm going to be talking about things on this tour that would get me flogged in Dubai. And pointed at in Peckham. I have decided to open up to the public and reveal all. No more hiding behind a stage persona – I'm going to be myself. The question is will you be able to tell the difference? In this show I will reveal intimate secrets of my life and share the traumas that have led me to lead the life of a camp comic and renowned homosexual.”

Tickets for Clary's new tour, including two performances at the London Palladium (13th & 14th May 2027) go on general sale from 10am on Thursday 1st October 2026.

ABOUT Julian Clary

Julian Clary is a comedian, entertainer and novelist, who has toured across the world with his one-man shows. Having started working on the cabaret circuit as The Joan Collins Fan Club, he went on to become a household name in the late 1980s and remains one of the country's most popular (and least predictable) entertainers.

Following an appearance on Saturday Night Live, Channel 4 offered him his own show, Sticky Moments. More TV work followed, including Terry and Julian, All Rise for Julian Clary, Celebrity Big Brother, Strictly Come Dancing, Have I Got News For You, Who Do You Think You Are?, QI, Taskmaster and Celebrity Gogglebox. He is a regular panellist on BBC Radio 4's Just a Minute.

On the theatrical stage, Clary has starred in Boy George's Taboo (West End and UK tour), Rufus Norris's Olivier Award-winning production of Cabaret (West End) and Le Grand Mort (Trafalgar Studios), as well as The Dresser (National Tour) and Bleak Expectations (West End). Throughout 2023-2024, Clary played Herod in the touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar, a role which he has recently reprised as part of the London Palladium's production.

Julian's writing includes several adult novels and his two memoirs, A Young Man's Passage and 2021's The Lick of Love, which detailed his life alongside his beloved dog companions. His much-loved series of children's books, The Bolds, were given a 10th anniversary reissue in 2024, introducing the books to a new generation of young readers.

Curtain Call To Murder, a mystery novel set in the wings of the London Palladium, was also released in 2024. It's follow-up, The Midmorning Murders, is set for release in October 2026, a new entertaining and deviously fabulous mystery novel from Clary, following Jayne's new job as a researcher on a popular daytime TV programme.

Julian has starred in the London Palladium Panto for the last ten years. In 2026, he will return as The Fairy Godfather in Cinderella, alongside comedy icons Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders, who will play the Ugly Sisters. Julian was inducted to the London Palladium's Wall of Fame in 2019.

Tour Dates

Wednesday 7th April 2027 — Horsham, The Capitol — 01403 750220

Thursday 8th April 2027 — Horsham, The Capitol — 01403 750220

Friday 9th April 2027 — Poole, Lighthouse — 01202 280000

Saturday 10th April 2027 — Chelmsford, Theatre — 01245 606505

Wednesday 14th April 2027 — Liverpool, Philharmonic — 0151 709 3789

Thursday 15th April 2027 — St Albans, The Alban Arena — 01727 844488

Friday 16th April 2027 — Nottingham, Playhouse — 0115 941 9419

Saturday 17th April 2027 — Lincoln, Theatre Royal — 01522 519999

Wednesday 21st April 2027 — Ipswich, Regent Theatre — 01473 433100

Thursday 22nd April 2027 — Tunbridge Wells, Assembly Hall Theatre — 01892 554441

Friday 23rd April 2027 — Brighton, Dome — 01273 709709

Saturday 24th April 2027 — Oxford, New Theatre — 1800 1 0333 009 5399

Sunday 25th April 2027 — Canterbury, The Marlowe Theatre — 01227 787787

Wednesday 28th April 2027 — Truro, Hall For Cornwall — 01872 262466

Thursday 29th April 2027 — Exeter, Corn Exchange — 01392 665938

Friday 30th April 2027 — Winchester, Theatre Royal — 01962 840440

Saturday 1st May 2027 — Weston-super-Mare, Playhouse — 01934 645544

Sunday 2nd May 2027 — Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre — 01242 572573

Wednesday 5th May 2027 — Leeds, Grand Theatre — 0113 243 0808

Thursday 6th May 2027 — Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn — 01743 281281

Friday 7th May 2027 — Swindon, Wyvern Theatre — 0343 310 0040

Saturday 8th May 2027 — Cardiff, New Theatre — 0343 310 0041

Sunday 9th May 2027 — Royal Leamington Spa, Royal Spa Centre — 01926 334418

Wednesday 12th May 2027 — Reading, The Hexagon — 0118 960 6060

Thursday 13th May 2027 — London, The London Palladium — 0203 925 2998

Friday 14th May 2027 — London, The London Palladium — 0203 925 2998

Wednesday 19th May 2027 — Bury St Edmunds, Theatre Royal — 01284 769505

Thursday 20th May 2027 — Crewe, Lyceum Theatre — 0343 310 0050

Friday 21st May 2027 — Northampton, Royal and Derngate — 01604 624811

Saturday 22nd May 2027 — Manchester, Opera House — 0333 009 5399

Sunday 23rd May 2027 — Newcastle, Tyne Theatre & Opera House — 0191 243 1171

Wednesday 26th May 2027 — Kings Lynn, Alive Corn Exchange — 01553 765565

Thursday 27th May 2027 — Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre Theatre — 024 7649 6000

Friday 28th May 2027 — York, Grand Opera House — 0333 009 6690

Saturday 29th May 2027 — Buxton, Opera House — 01298 72190

Sunday 30th May 2027 — Norwich, Theatre Royal — 01603 630000

Wednesday 2nd June 2027 — Lancaster, Grand Theatre — 01524 64695

Thursday 3rd June 2027 — Lancaster, Grand Theatre — 01524 64695

Friday 4th June 2027 — Edinburgh, The Queen’s Hall — 0131 668 2019

Saturday 5th June 2027 — Glasgow, Pavilion Theatre — 0141 332 1846

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