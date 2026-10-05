SLEEPING BEAUTY Stars Launch Pantomime at Middleton Hall Ahead of Birmingham Run
Rylan makes his Birmingham panto debut alongside Matt Slack, Zoe Birkett, and Andrew Ryan in his tenth season.
On Thursday 1 October, the cast of Sleeping Beauty gathered at Middleton Hall for the official launch of the UK's biggest regional pantomime, ahead of its arrival at Birmingham Hippodrome this Christmas.
BAFTA award-winning television presenter Rylan, who makes his Birmingham pantomime debut as the Diva of Dreams, was joined by Birmingham panto favourite Matt Slack as Lester the Jester, musical theatre star Zoe Birkett as the wicked Carabosse and acclaimed pantomime dame Andrew Ryan, who celebrates his tenth season at Birmingham Hippodrome as Queen Patsy of Pantoland.
Completing the star-studded line-up are rising musical theatre stars Ben Culleton as Prince Peter of Perry Barr and Keziah Ibe as Princess Aurora. The pair joined their fellow cast members at Middleton Hall, giving audiences a first glimpse of the characters and costumes set to bring this year's spectacular production to life.
Ben Culleton joins the cast fresh from playing Freddy Eynsford-Hill in My Fair Lady at Chichester Festival Theatre. His impressive West End credits include Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre and Grease at the Dominion Theatre, alongside appearances in Mary Poppins on its UK and Ireland tour and La Cage aux Folles at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.
Keziah Ibe, who trained at Arts Educational Schools London, made her professional debut in the leading role of Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady at Chichester Festival Theatre. Her credits also include playing Cinderella in Into the Woods at Southwark Playhouse with the National Youth Music Theatre.
The full cast came together for the first time at the launch, marking the start of the countdown to Birmingham's biggest festive theatrical tradition.
Produced by Crossroads Pantomimes, the world's biggest pantomime producer, Sleeping Beauty promises a spectacular festive adventure, featuring lavish sets and costumes direct from The London Palladium.
Once upon a time in a faraway kingdom, Princess Aurora receives a birthday present from her wicked Aunt Carabosse. A single prick of an enchanted spinning wheel places her under a cruel curse and sends her into a century of slumber! Will true love endure? Will the Prince break the spell? Come and find out in a pantomime packed with magic, music, comedy and dazzling special effects!
With the cast assembled and the countdown to Christmas officially under way, audiences won't want to snooze on booking the best seats for Birmingham's biggest festive spectacular.
Sleeping Beauty will play at Birmingham Hippodrome from Saturday 19 December 2026 until Sunday 31 January 2027.
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