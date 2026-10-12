Ania Magliano to Play Final London Show of PEACH FUZZ at the Palladium

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Award winning comedian and writer Ania Magliano has announced that she will be playing the London Palladium with her show, 'Peach Fuzz'. The news comes as Ania is currently starring in Saturday Night Live UK (Sky One and Peacock) as co-host of Weekend Update - a section of the show that has been highly praised by adoring fans and critics, claiming it's 'the real highlight' (The Telegraph) and 'a defining moment' (Metro). The extra show at the over 2,000 seater theatre, on 29th April 2027, will be the last chance for London audiences to catch the hit show before Ania continues touring across the country. Ania is also gearing up to play her first ever shows in the US later this year with already sold-out dates in New York City (at The Bellhouse) and in Los Angeles (at Dynasty Typewriter), with more US dates soon to be announced. The news marks Ania's biggest ever London show and makes this her biggest tour to date.

'Peach Fuzz' will see Ania once again deliver a stellar hour of stand-up comedy with her signature laidback, story-telling style and relatable humour. Since her last tour, Ania has had another year's worth of stories, confessions and gossip she wants to share with audiences. Armed with a microphone, Ania will explore everything and anything, sharing all of her hinged and unhinged inner thoughts - including musings on her own body's idiosyncrasies, experience in a flotation tank, Sabrina Carpenter (everyone's favourite pop girly) and the suffragettes (everyone's favourite girl group).

Tickets for Ania Magliano at The London Palladium available via pre sale on Thursday 15th October. General on sale from Friday 16th October.

Excitingly, 2026 saw Ania listed in Variety's first ever Impact Report UK, which showcases the executives and talent in the UK. She was also recently included in Vulture's 19 Comedians You Should and Will Know of 2026. Last year, her debut stand-up special, 'I Can't Believe You've Done This' which was her Edinburgh Comedy Award nominated show, was released on Sky Comedy and NOW. Other recent on-screen appearances include series 20 of Taskmaster (Channel 4) with Greg Davies and Alex Horne, Live at The Apollo (BBC), and Richard Osman's House of Games (BBC). She can be heard on podcasts including Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster, regular guest on Frank Off The Radio: The Frank Skinner Podcast, Brett Goldstein's Films to be Buried With, Pappy's Flatshare, The Comedian's Comedian Podcast with Stuart Goldsmith and BBC 5Live with Elis James and John Robins. As a writer, Ania has many credits to her name, including writing with comedian, journalist and viral sensation Amelia Dimoldenberg on Chicken Shop Date and Amelia's Cooking Show, featuring guests such as Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Sabrina Carpenter, Cher, Paul Mescal and Jennifer Lawrence. Her other writing credits include The Emily Atack Show (ITV2), Frankie Boyle's New World Order (BBC2), Newsjack (BBC R4) and The Now Show (BBC R4).

Ania is a critically acclaimed comedian and writer best known for her sharp, wry humour and warm conversational style. The award winning comic has quickly become a standout voice on the UK comedy scene, praised for having 'the charisma and presence of a veteran performer' (The Guardian). Her 2023 show, 'I Can't Believe You've Done This', saw her nominated for Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards and she has since been nominated for The Times Breakthrough Award at the Sky Arts Awards 2024. Her stand-up shows are consistently highly praised by critics and she is frequently included in top comedy picks for The Times, The Guardian, The Telegraph and more. As well as this, the relatable gen z stand-up has a growing social media following, including over 189K followers on Instagram, over 2.8 million likes on TikTok and over 1 million views on YouTube with over 22k subscribers.

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