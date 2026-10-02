Video: SCHOOL OF ROCK at the Grand Theatre Releases New Trailer

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An all new trailer has been released from School of Rock at Grand Theatre. The video is by Mallory Brown, with photography by Dahlia Katz. Performances will continue through October 3, 2026. Check out the video here!

London teenagers will perform in School of Rock, the award-winning stage musical based on 2003’s blockbuster film – and the title of the 2026 Grand Theatre High School Project. Sought-after director, Lezlie Wade, leads the production, alongside Music Director Matthew Atkins and Choreographer Julius Sermonia.

For 28 years, the Grand’s High School Project has made waves in Canadian theatre by staging a full-scale professional musical with a twist … the production’s cast is dozens of talented London and area high school students and the production itself is built by equally talented students working in the theatre’s Prop Shop, Wardrobe Department, Scene Shop, Stage Management, Sound Team, and even in Marketing and Fundraising. This year, 52 students are participating in the highly competitive program and have spent the past two months working closely with acclaimed, professional theatre artists to bring School of Rock to the Grand’s historic Spriet Stage.

Year over year, student musicians often join professional artists in the orchestra pit, performing the show night after night. The program has had an onstage student band before too. This year, students are taking it to another level and their musicianship will be integrated into the roles they play on stage. Isaac De Melo will play the guitar and sing while also delivering the lines – and the antics – of Dewey Finn, a character originated by Jack Black in the blockbuster 2003 movie. De Melo will rock out alongside Raya Campbell, Rilla De Souza, Emmett Franck, Sam Harson, Malaya MacDonald, Paxton Nair, Duncan Patrick, Daxton Scurr, and Junior Van Geffen will also hold actor-musician roles. The cast also includes Lily Barned, Charlie Burnett, Leland Chafee, Patrick Coombs, Gwendolyn Cornies, Peyton Crosby, Isla Fitzsimons, Cordelia Hawley, Isabelle Hiltz, Jake Hoare, Aya Holzberg, Sarah Jenkinson, Solange Kirkwood, Marian Viancy Mamigo, Lara Manocchi, Amaya Musvosvi, Isabelle Parent, Owen Petersen, Tessa Pritchett-White, Taylor Reaume-Cunning, Sal Rogers, Solarah Rose, Olivia Rossignoli, and Alexandra Stockford as the students, faculty, and parents of Horace Green Prep.

In the Grand Theatre’s shops, departments, and offices are 18 students working behind the scenes in production roles to bring the show to life: Stanislava Chulkova, Chloe Laporte, Ollie Neeb, Elodie Wilson, Margaret Frisa, Madelaine Prémont, Rian Renaud, Tiffani Seed, Maria Van Geffen, Abby Cullaton, Koda Greene-Cavanagh, Kade Campbell, Juliana Dinnin, Quentin Vieira, Samuel Craig, Nina Madelska-Hallows, Emma Hope, and Amar Moussa.

The production’s creative team spends their summer in the rehearsal hall and in the shops, working alongside the students as mentors and creative collaborators to bring the show to the Grand’s Spriet Stage as the first show of the season. Lezlie Wade, Matthew Atkins and Julius Sermonia, are joined on the creative team by Set Designer Julia Callon, Costume Designer Meghan Choma, Lighting Designer Jareth Li, Sound Designer Brian Kenny, Intimacy Director Kerry Hishon, Vocal Coach Tora Klassen, Stage Manager Kelly Luft, and Assistant Stage Manager Melissa Cameron.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 13 Hrs 03 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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