Sue Cleaver to Join Les Dennis in UK Tour of DINNERLADIES

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Full casting has been announced for the brand-new stage adaptation of the iconic Victoria Wood sitcom dinnerladies. Commissioned by the Victoria Wood Estate, in association with Phil Mcintyre Live and Sustainable Entertainment, adapted by Beth and Emma Kilcoyne and directed by double Olivier Award-winner Sean Foley, the production will premiere at Manchester Opera House in January and tour major theatres across the UK until August 2027.

Les Dennis (Only Fools and Horses The Musical) stars as dependable maintenance man Stan and serving in the famous canteen are TV favourites Sue Cleaver (Coronation Street) as sarcastic Jean and Karen Henthorn (Eastenders) as sharp-tongued Dolly. Amy Drake (Brassic, Alma's Not Normal) will be filling the iconic role Victoria Wood embodied as kind-hearted Deputy Canteen Manager Bren.

Joining them are the beloved characters audiences will know and love including; cynical young Twinkle, played by Gemma Dobson (A Taste of Honey; Rita, Sue and Bob Too) and her endearingly naïve co-worker Anita, played by Faye Weerasinghe (Spitting Image The Musical). Mild-mannered Canteen Manager Tony is Jimmy Fairhurst (Doctors, Emmerdale) while Petula, Bren's chaotic mother, is portrayed by Josie Brightwell (Fawlty Towers - The Play). Loveable canteen regular Jane is played by Rachel Marwood (Waterloo Road), and portraying scatty Human Resources manager Philippa is Rachel Pickup (HBO's The Gilded Age).

Completing the ensemble is Sarah Dearlove, Alex Frost, Matthew Gordon, Angela Heenan and Tyne Pearson. The new show has a storyline drawn directly from the treasured original BBC sitcom featuring Victoria Wood's inimitable dialogue.

Speaking on joining the production, Sue Cleaver said: 'I am beyond thrilled to be joining the cast of dinnerladies on tour: I was honoured to have a regular role on the show itself and to work alongside the legendary Victoria Wood many moons ago so it's an absolute joy to be returning to play such a fantastic character as feisty Jean! I cannot wait to get out on the road and whip up a storm in the kitchen alongside such a stellar cast.'

Karen Henthorn said: 'This is a proper dream come true for me. I used to love watching dinnerladies as it was such a hilarious and heartwarming sitcom so I cannot wait to bring the snooty snipes from Dolly to life on stage and hear audiences laughing up and down the country.'

Les Dennis added: 'I'm lucky enough to say I knew Victoria - she and I performed on the comedy circuit in the 1970s and were both finalists on New Faces. I was always such a fan of her - both as a person, and as a comedic voice. Being part of this tour and seeing these beloved northern working-class characters brought to the stage is a perfect way to keep her legacy alive.'

Originally created, written and starring comedy legend Victoria Wood, dinnerladies ran for two acclaimed series and 16 episodes between 1998 and 2000, winning widespread critical plaudits and a devoted audience for its warmth, wit and brilliantly observed characters. Winning a British Comedy Award for Best TV Comedy in 2000, the sitcom was set in the canteen of fictional Manchester factory HWD Components, and followed the lives, friendships and workplace dramas of the staff and regulars who gathered there every day.

Now, audiences will once again be reunited with the unforgettable world of dinnerladies, and the affectionate portrayal of everyday working British life. Whether you're revisiting an old favourite or discovering it for the first time, dinnerladies serves up a hilarious night out packed with heart, nostalgia and plenty of surprises. For tickets visit dinnerladiestheplay.com.

DINNERLADIES - UK TOUR DATES 2027

22 – 23 January: Churchill Theatre, Bromley

26 January – 6 February: Opera House, Manchester

9 – 13 February: Venue Cymru, Llandudno

16 – 20 February: Theatre Royal, Bath

23 – 27 February: Grand Opera House, York

2 – 6 March: Birmingham Hippodrome

9 – 13 March: Stockton Globe

16 – 20 March: Milton Keynes Theatre

23 – 27 March: Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

31 March – 3 April: Opera House, Blackpool

6 – 10 April: New Theatre, Cardiff

13 – 17 April: New Theatre, Hull

20 – 24 April: Theatre Royal, Nottingham

27 April – 1 May: New Theatre, Wimbledon

4 – 8 May: Regent Theatre, Ipswich

11 – 15 May: Princess Theatre, Torquay

18 – 22 May: Hall for Cornwall, Truro

25 – 29 May: Pavilion Theatre, Bournemouth

1 – 5 June: Royal & Derngate, Northampton

8 – 12 June: Regent Theatre, Stoke

15 – 19 June: G Live, Guildford

22 – 26 June: Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

29 June – 3 July: Grand Theatre, Leeds

6 - 10 July: Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

13 - 17 July: Empire Theatre, Liverpool

20 - 24 July: Hexagon Theatre, Reading

27 – 31 July: City Hall, Sheffield

3 – 7 August: Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 18 Hrs 24 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a UK Regional News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming