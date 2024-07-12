Jonathan Brown's HOW TO START A KNIFE GANG to Premiere at The Cockpit This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Through the intense interweaving lives of a community of young Londoners, the new play from Jonathan Brown explores ambition, poverty and identity as it follows the characters' journeys on roads high and low. Some seek to raise themselves, some want redemption, and some just want to get by, but all are affected by the culture of deprivation that pervades their daily lives. Augmented by live music from Fred Hills, and examining the circumstances that draw people towards violent crime, How to Start a Knife Gang paints a picture of those whose options are limited. The play was created partly in partnership with anti-knife crime charity Ben Kinsella Trust and was longlisted for the Bruntwood Prize in 2019.

Flint is an excluded teen at a crossroads. Gangland chief Angel sees potential in him, but he wants to stay on the good side of studious childhood sweetheart Book. Meanwhile his former convict, now Childline listener father is trying to reach him, and Book's pregnant friend Shania is already too far down the road with her crew to be able to sleep at night.

Alongside the show, Something Underground is offering free workshops to young people ages 10 – 17. The five workshops will be delivered by professional actors, musicians, dance teachers and director Jonathan Brown, and will culminate in a performance for families and friends. The free workshops will also include knife-crime prevention workshops from The Ben Kinsella Trust, and comic-creation from Penificent, who use graphic art and comics to explore issues of gang violence and mental health.

Writer and director Jonathan Brown said, “The show's title subverts the all-important question about how we might stop gang violence, and was conceived after years of my working in settings with young people at risk, excluded, isolated, or involved with the criminal justice system, alongside support from a raft of organisations tackling youth disempowerment, such as the Ben Kinsella Trust, Penificent, ReachOut2All, The Antoin Akpom Achievement Foundation, Academy Achievers, Out of the Shadows, Music Relief Foundation, Regenerate, and Brighton Youth Offending Team.

Something Underground was founded by Jonathan Brown in 2006. The company has won multiple awards with New Writing South, Brighton Fringe and many other bodies including Best Male Performer, Best Female Performer and Best New Play. Most recently, their show Betsy: Wisdom of a Brighton Whore won the International Fringe Encore Series Award in 2022. Something Underground presents new writing that is visceral and uncompromising, character and plot driven, whilst minimalist in style.

Running Time: 120 mins (inc/interval) | Suitable for ages 14+

Content warning: depictions of violence and sex, mentions of violence, sex, drugs and exploitation

Company information

Written and directed by Jonathan Brown

Set designer TBC Lighting designer TBC

Sound designer Jonathan Brown and Fred Hills Live Music Fred Hills

Cast

Emma Bakare plays Carol

Helen Ajayi plays Shania

Rowan Armitt-Brewster plays Bragg

Moyosola plays Book

Jez Davess-Humphrey plays Flint

Magdalene Mills plays Chantal

Nicholas Clarke plays Danny

Jonathan Brown plays Angel

Performance Details

5 – 26 October

The Cockpit, Gateforth St, London NW8 8EH

Tues – Sat 7.30pm, Sat matinees 2.30pm

£15 (£10 concs) | thecockpit.org.uk | 020 7258 2925

