Jon Fosse's SHADOWS to Make UK Premiere At The Coronet Theatre

Written by multi-award-winning Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse, Shadows blends video, sound and live performance to create an electric experience in which otherworldly projected images of children speak movingly for onstage performers. Together they explore marriage, infidelity, youth and old age.

Fosse is renowned for his poetic style of theatre. Nominated for a Nobel Prize in 2019, he is considered to be one of the most important writers of our time. His texts are translated into over 40 languages, and his plays have been performed over 1000 times across the globe. His awards include The Ibsen Award, European Prize for Literature, Nordic Council Literature Prize as well as being celebrated as Norway's 'new Ibsen'.

Shadows is a conversation between 6 voices - 6 interconnected characters. Through the innocence of children the voices uncover the emotions, fears and desires that are experienced over a lifetime - raw, direct and beautiful.

The Coronet is delighted to present Shadows, the second Jon Fosse play the company has presented after Dead Dogs at The Print Room in 2014. It also follows productions from the Norwegian National Theatre and the Norwegian Ibsen Company.

Voices: Fabian Sæthre, Leo Holtan Bøckman, Lois Mathias Williams, Ronja Maria Rodrigues, Synne Flikke, Iben Ossavy Kolbenstvedt

Performers: Eva Berit Bøe Moen, Hans Wedvik, Kari Vik Knutsen, Torbjørn Davidsen

Music: 3 Øre (Torbjørn Davidsen, John Birger Wormdahl, Kari Holtan) Lighting design: Jean Vincent Kerebel.

Video/Scenography/photo: Boya Bøckman.

Co-creator: Torbjørn Davidsen

Founded in 1994 De Utvalgte is an independent Norwegian theatre company that has become known for its desire to seek new forms of expression, and new content in the stage arts. At the forefront of contemporary theatre, they perform in the borderland between theatre, visual art and performance. They have created a distinctive and multifaceted style using new forms of video, text, sound and music, including being the first to develop new technology that uses 3D film scenography and narratives. The core company consists of Kari Holtan, Boya Bøckman, Torbjørn Davidsen, Anne Holtan, Morten Kippe.

The play is performed in Norwegian with English sur-titles.

Supported by Art Council Norway, Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and The Norwegian Embassy. Co-produced with Black Box Teater, Oslo





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You