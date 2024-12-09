Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Unite for Summer 2025 Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the first time in their nearly 50-year musical careers, legendary guitar icons Joe Satriani and Steve Vai, have united to form the SATCHVAI Band, with plans ignite Europe with an electrifying summer tour. Kicking off on June 13, 2025, this monumental musical journey will feature stops in major cities like London, Paris, Copenhagen, and Amsterdam, and will also include performances at major European summer festivals including Hellfest, Umbria Jazz Festival and Guitares en Scene Fest. The tour is set to conclude in late July, with more dates to be announced soon.

The duo, along with each of their respective bands, initially joined forces for their first-ever tour together, outside of the G3 format, the past spring (2024) across select U.S. cities, and decided it was finally time to actually form a band together and bring that winning formula to the live stage, beginning in Europe.

Celebrating nearly five decades of musical friendship, Joe Satriani and Steve Vai made their first musical collaboration debut in March 2024. “The Sea of Emotion, Pt. 1” showcases the unmatched synergy between these two legendary guitarists as they seamlessly trade solo sections throughout the nearly six-minute opus. Their second collaboration is set to be released just before the European tour, adding even more anticipation for this epic run.

Pre-sale tickets for “The SATCHVAI Band Tour” will be available starting Wednesday and Thursday December 11 and 12, with general sales opening on Friday, December 13. All ticket information at SATCHVAIBAND



Satch and Vai’s musical careers have been intertwined since their very early days. Satriani served as Vai’s guitar teacher during their teenage years on Long Island, New York. Their connection has continued to evolve over the years, even sharing record labels, starting at Relativity Records in the late 80’s, to both calling Sony/Epic Records home for a significant portion of the 90’s. Together, they have also frequently teamed up with a third guitarist on multiple occasions throughout the span of three decades, participating in the semi-annual G3 Tours, both in the U.S. and abroad.



“The SATCHVAI Band Tour is happening! I’m so looking forward to sharing the stage with Steve again,” Satriani said. “Every time we play together, it takes me back to when we were teenagers, eating and breathing music every second of the day, pushing, challenging, and helping each other to be the best we could be. I guess we’ve never stopped!”



Vai added, “Touring with Joe is always a pleasure and an honor. He is my favorite guitarist to jam with, and now we have another opportunity to take it to the stage. I feel as though we are both at the top of our game, and the show will be a powerful celebration of the coolest instrument in the world, the electric guitar!”



Joe Satriani has had a packed schedule having recently concluded the Sammy Hagar-led Best of All Worlds Tour, which was met with much fanfare and critical acclaim. While Steve Vai has been playing shows across the U.S. as part of the BEAT tour following the conclusion of the Satch/Vai tour earlier this year.



Stay tuned for more details on this unprecedented collaboration and the release of their highly anticipated new music.

Surfing with the Hydra Tour 2025 Itinerary

June 13 York, UK Barbican

June 14 London, UK Eventim Apollo

June 17 Glasgow, SC Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

June 18 Wolverhampton, UK Civic Hall

June 19 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo

June 21 Clisson, FR Helfest

June 22 Paris, FR Palais Des Congres

June 23 Antwerp, BE Lotto Arena

June 24 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Afas

June 26 Copenhagen, DK Amager Bio

June 29 Helsinki, FI House of Culture

June 30 Tampere, FI Tampere Hall

July 2 Uppsala, SE Parksnackan

July 3 Oslo, NO Sentrum Scene

July 5 Warsaw, PL Torwar

July 8 Munich, DE Tollwood Festival

July 10 Dusseldorf, DE Mitsubishi Electric Hall

July 11 Frankfurt, DE Jahrhunderthalle

July 12 Zurich, CH Volkshaus Zürich

July 13 Milan, IT Comfort Festival @ Villa Casati Stampa

July 15 Pordenone, IT Parco San Valentino

July 16 Perugia, IT Umbria Jazz

July 17 Bologna, IT Sequoie Music Park

July 18 Saint-Julien, FR Guitares en Scene Festival

July 20 Prague, CZ Forum Karlin

July 22 Sofia, BG National Palace of Culture



More dates TBA

About Joe Satriani

For over three decades, the guitar virtuoso has traveled the world, playing to sold-out crowds as both a headliner and as founder of the all-star “G3” guitar extravaganza. Satriani’s studio and live recordings have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide to date and of his many solo albums, two have gone platinum and four others went gold, with 15 Grammy nominations between them. He launched his annual “G4 Experience” in 2014 bringing aspiring guitarists together for four days of workshops, mentor sessions and live performances, providing an exclusive learning platform led by him and his accomplished peers. In 2021, he introduced the "Crystal Planet" comic series, a five-part opus interweaving the realms of music and art. The tour documentary "Beyond the Supernova," directed by ZZ Satriani and currently available for streaming, offers an intimate behind-the-scenes glimpse that intricately chronicles his life, illuminating the profound dedication that fuels his guitar mastery. His side project, Chickenfoot, featuring former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar, former bassist Michael Anthony and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith saw their debut album certified gold and their second studio album debuted at #9. Satriani released his 19th studio album, The Elephants of Mars, in April 2022. It was a busy 2024 for Joe Satriani as he embarked on the highly anticipated G3 Reunion tour alongside the original powerhouse line-up: Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai. This was followed by the Satch/Vai duo tour, where the longtime friends not only shared the stage but also unveiled a new musical collaboration together. Rounding out the year, Satriani joined forces with Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony and Jason Bonham for the Best of All Worlds tour, which sold out arenas nationwide and was met with widespread fan and critical acclaim.

About Steve Vai

Steve Vai is a virtuoso guitarist, composer and producer, considered by many as one of the greatest guitarists of all time. In over 45 years in the industry, Vai has sold over 15 million records, received three Grammy Awards, and recorded with music legends like Frank Zappa, David Lee Roth, Whitesnake and many more. Vai has also toured extensively and recorded live projects with G3 (collaborating with different touring lineups including Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, Eric Johnson, Yngwie Malmsteen, and Steve Lukather) and Generation Axe, a supergroup Vai formed with Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi. Vai is the author of Vaideology: Basic Music Theory for Guitar Players (Hal Leonard), his inaugural music theory book designed to help both beginners and veteran guitar players. In the recent past, he has travelled the globe supporting his most recent studio album Inviolate, staging performances in 51 counties across the globe. Over the course of his 43 years touring, he continues to visit locations for the first time. His final excursion in 2023 saw Vai perform in Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Kaohsiung (Taiwan), Zallak (Bahrain), Bangalore and Kolkata (India), alongside six new markets in China (Foshan, Xi’an, Chengdu, Chongqing, Nanjing and Hefei).

Photo credit: Jon Luini



Comments