Joe Rogan Brings THE SACRED CLOWN TOUR to The O2, London Next Month

Comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan announces that he will bring his wildly successful 'The Sacred Clown' US arena tour to the UK on the 22nd of October 2022. This exclusive one-off performance will mark his debut UK arena show and the only date across the continent. Expect the unexpected as the pop culture lightning rod and stand-up comedian brings this popular, complex and exciting stand-up show to The O2 in London.



Joe Rogan has been described as "One of the most complex and exciting stand-ups working in America today. Like an idealistic hippy stuck inside the body of a testosterone-pumped US marine. He's been likened to late great US comedians such as Bill Hicks and Sam Kinison, but although he exhibits a similar brand of furious indignation, his observations and revelations are entirely his own. His angry, insightful act is an absorbing battle between his raw libertarian instincts and his refined liberal sensibilities." -William Cook, The Guardian



As a stand-up comedian for over 20 years, Rogan has many strings to his bow including being the host of The Joe Rogan Experience, a long-form conversation with guests that is one of the most popular podcasts in the world, currently exclusively distributed on Spotify. Since 2002, Rogan has also provided commentary for the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship).



Tickets go on sale on Friday 16th September at 10am GMT at LiveNation.co.uk