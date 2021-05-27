Jermyn Street Theatre's Footprints Festival Continues With Amy Johnson Play LONE FLYER in June and July

After opening the Footprints Festival with Biyi Bandele's Two Horsemen Street Theatre headlines June with Lucy Betts' acclaimed production of Ade Morris's Lone Flyer. First staged at The Watermill Theatre last October, the production will run from 8 June to 3 July, playing to socially distanced live audiences as well as being streamed online.

Hannah Edwards (Call the Midwife - BBC) stars as Amy, the first woman to fly solo from England to Australia. Benedict Salter reprises his various roles, as Amy attempts to escape one life and aim for the stars. A powerful play about an inspirational woman

Jermyn Street Theatre Artistic Director, Tom Littler says -

"Footprints Festival has blasted off the cobwebs - it's wonderful to be presenting such a range of work, and welcoming audiences back to the theatre at last. I'm delighted that every show is streamed for viewing At Home too."

Shows running thought June alongside Lone Flyer include the coming-of-adulthood story exploring Black people's relationship with water, HOW I LEARNED TO SWIM by Somebody Jones (1 - 10 June), the song filled comedy written and performed by Katie Arnstein, Bicycles and Fish (6 - 13 June), Cheryl Knight's loving tribute to Joyce Grenfell, Ode To Joyce (Sundays 30 May to 11 July), Issy Van Randwyck's Dazzling Divas directed by Edward Hall (Sundays 13 & 20 June), football fan drama ENG-ER-LAND by Hannah Kumari directed by Rikki Beadle-Blair (15 - 24 June), Natalie Haynes' Pandora's Jar / Honour Among Thebes (18 & 19 June), DHW Mildon's love letter to a French poet, Leaves directed by co-creator of BBC1's Staged, Simon Evans (22 June to 1 July), a script-in-hand homage to the poetry, folklore, and magic realism of Latin America, Love in The Time of Corona by Francesca Murray-Fuentes and Carole Satyamurti's abridged adaptation of The Mahabarata, directed by Jatinder Verma and performed by twelve actresses including Stephanie Street, Sudha Bhuchar, Shobna Gulati, Shaheen Khan and Goldy Notay (12 June).

Footprints Festival is a three-month celebration of drama, music, poetry and comedy. Featuring over 40 small-scale productions playing to socially distanced audiences of 25 people in the auditorium and streamed simultaneously for audiences to watch at home, the festival will run to 1 August, with matinee, evening and late-night shows staged throughout the weeks.

Full details of Footprints Festival and a complete list of shows can be found here.

While social distancing remains in force, each performance will have a maximum audience size of 25. Safety precautions including deep cleaning, temperature-checks and masks will keep audiences safe. For audiences who prefer to watch at home, every event of Footprints Festival will be streamed.

Festival Passes will grant audiences significant discounts across all theatre and online tickets. Tickets purchased with Festival Passes start from under £10. Friends of Jermyn Street Theatre will have access to Priority Booking for theatre tickets from Wednesday 21 April. Friends membership is available here.

Jermyn Street Theatre is the West End's smallest producing theatre. The Stage's Fringe Theatre of the Year 2021, it is led by Artistic and Executive Directors Tom Littler and Penny Horner. The programme includes outstanding new plays, rare revivals, new versions of European classics, and high-quality musicals, alongside one-off musical and literary events. It collaborates with theatres across the world, and its productions have transferred to the West End and Broadway. Its 2020 had begun with acclaimed, sold-out productions of a Beckett Triple Bill directed by Trevor Nunn, and The Tempest directed by Tom Littler. During closure, the theatre has responded with its Brave New World season of digital work, including the complete cycle of Shakespeare's sonnets performed by a mixture of graduating drama students and household names including Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman and the acclaimed 15 Heroines with DigitalTheatre+ featuring adaptations of Ovid from writers including Juliet Gilkes Romero and Timberlake Wertenbaker.