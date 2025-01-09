Jermyn Street Theatre Announces Casting OUTLYING ISLANDS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jermyn Street Theatre has announced the casting of its second production of 2025, David Greig’s tense and thought-provoking thriller Outlying Islands.

Directed by joint Artistic Director of award winning theatre company Atticist, former EVOLVE Artist in Residence at Oxford Playhouse and former Mercury Creative at Mercury Theatre, Colchester, Jessica Lazar, the production’s cast comprises Bruce Langley (American Gods seasons 1-3 - Amazon Prime/Feemantle Media, Rock Paper, Scissors – The Brockley Jack) as Robert, recent RADA graduate Fred Woodley Evans, in his professional debut, as John, Kevin McMonagle (People, Places, Things – Trafalgar Theatre, When Winston Went To War With The Wireless – Donmar) as Kirk and Captain and Whitney Kehinde (The Tempest – Jermyn Street Theatre, If. Destroyed. Still. True – The Hope Theatre) as Ellen.

August 1939, Scotland. On the eve of war, two young scientists are sent by the government to study bird life on a remote island. Accompanied by Kirk, the island’s leaseholder, and his niece Ellen, the two men find themselves privately competing for Ellen’s affections. However, their hidden desire is not the only secret haunting the Outer Hebridean rock. As tension builds between the island’s four inhabitants, the scientists soon uncover the horrifying truth behind their mission.

Inspired by a covert operation during the Second World War, David Greig‘s play explores a society on the edge of immense change, twenty years on from its Olivier Award-winning premiere.

Artistic Director of Jermyn Street Theatre Stella Powell-Jones says –

Outlying Islands has been one of my favourite plays for many years. The first day of rehearsal with this extraordinary cast, directed by Jessica Lazar reaffirmed why it feels so endlessly alive. Like all truly great plays, it seems to speak directly to the moment you're in, no matter the time or place. Listening to Whitney, Bruce, Fred, and Kevin read this bewitching, disarming play together for the first time, the questions raised about land —who owns it, who has the right to decide its future, and what those decisions reveal about who we really are could hardly feel more relevant to the current moment. I can't wait for audiences to experience it."

The full creative team comprises, Jessica Lazar – Director, Anna Lewis - Set & Costume Designer, David Doyle - Lighting Designer, Christopher Preece - Sound Designer, Sarah Jones - Casting Director, Brigitte Adela - Assistant Director, Enric Ortuño - Fight Director, Jennifer Fletcher - Movement Director, Imogen Frances - Intimacy Coordinator, Eleni Beaumont Hulme - Costume Supervisor, Amos Clarke - Stage Manager and Natasha Werblow - Stage Management Placement.

Outlying Islands is part of Jermyn Street Theatre’s Spring 2025 Season. It is preceded by Martin Kemp’s glittering translation of Jean Genet’s classic masterpiece The Maids directed by Annie Kershaw (9 -22 January) and followed by, Micheál Mac Llammóir’s The Importance of Being Oscar, directed by Michael Fentiman (28 March - 19 April), and the world premiere of Timberlake Wertenbaker’s adaptation of Little Brother by Amets Arzallus Antia and Ibrahima Balde, directed by Stella Powell-Jones (15 May – 21 June). The season also includes two short runs – Lessons On Revolution by Samuel Rees and Gabriele Uboldi (28 April - 3 May) and Chicken by Eva O’Connor and Hildegard Ryan (1 - 3 May). The Importance of Being Oscar comes to JST following its successful run at Reading Rep Theatre in the Summer of 2024.

OUTLYING ISLANDS

BY David Greig

DIRECTED BY JESSICA LAZAR

JERMYN STREET THEATRE

16b Jermyn Street, London SW1Y 6ST

6 February to 15 March

Monday to Saturday

7.30pm

Tuesday, Saturday

3.00pm

The Quarter £31 (£27 conc.) Booked before 6 Feb

Concessions available to over-65s, theatre unions, anyone with access needs, or in receipt of Universal Credit and students.

Beginners £35 (£31 conc.) Booked after 6 Feb

Concessions available to over-65s, theatre unions, anyone with access needs, or in receipt of Universal Credit and students.

Relaxed Performances: Wed 19 Feb, Tues 4 March (3.00pm).

Captioned Performance 10th March 2025

Every day 10 tickets for £10 are available for under 30s or those in receipt of Universal Credit, only bookable from 12 noon on the day of performance by calling the box office 020 7287 2875.

