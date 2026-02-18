Jay & Joss to Launch UK Tour with New Illusion Show IT'S NOT A GAME

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jay & Joss are the award-winning illusionists who stunned the judges on Britain's Got Talent. Now they're back with a mind-bending new show - a chance to sit back and leave real life behind!

It's Not a Game invites you into a world where nothing is quite as it seems. With jaw-dropping stunts, breathtaking visuals and moments that defy belief, reality and illusion are about to dissolve. Can you be sure where one ends and the other begins?

Commenting on the themes in the show, Jay said, "We wanted to create a show that feels exciting in the moment we're living in right now. Technology is moving faster than any of us can keep up with, and magic is the perfect way to explore that idea, what's real, what's not, and who's actually in control."

Joss continued, "It's Not a Game mixes everything I love: big magic, storytelling, tech, and total unpredictability. Every night will be different, because the audience is part of the engine that drives the show forward."

The tour marks the most ambitious project to date for this contemporary illusion duo.

The tour visits Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury (23 June), the Hippodrome, Darlington (25 June), Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds (26 June), Key Theatre, Peterborough (28 June), City Varieties, Leeds (29 June), Worthing Pavilion (30 June), Lighthouse Theatre, Poole (1 July), Westlands Ballroom, Yeovil (2 July), Palace Theatre, Watford (4 July), Victoria Theatre, Halifax (7 July), Blackpool Grand (8 July), Uppingham Theatre (9 July), Wyvern Theatre, Swindon (10 July), Lowestoft Marina Theatre (11 July), Theatre Royal, Nottingham (13 July), Chelmsford Theatre (15 July), Assembly Hall, Tunbridge Wells (16 July), Campus West, Welwyn Garden City (17-18 July), White Rock Theatre, Hastings (22 July), Theatre Royal, Winchester (23-24 July), Queen's Theatre, Barnstaple (25 July), Festival Theatre, Malvern (26 July), Royal Spa Centre, Leamington Spa (29 July), Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon (30 July), New Theatre Royal, Lincoln (1 August), Yvonne Arnaud, Guildford (4 August), William Aston Hall, Wrexham (7 August) and the Floral Pavilion Theatre, New Brighton (8 August).