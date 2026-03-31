Lenny Henry Will Embark on First UK Tour Since 2010
The tour will run 5 May – 3 November 2026.
For over five decades, actor, writer and comedian Lenny Henry has been telling stories — on stage, on screen and through a host of characters etched into our collective memory. His new live tour, Still At Large, is part stand-up, part storytelling and part conversation.
In his first UK tour since his critically acclaimed Cradle to Rave in 2010, Still At Large will see Lenny return to the experiences that shaped him while also exploring the ideas, challenges, and creative sparks driving him today. The tour kicks off at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn on 5 May, then tours across the UK before culminating at London's Hackney Empire on 3 November.
Lenny Henry said: “I'm so excited to bring Still At Large to the theatres around the UK. It's good to be back on the road with my new tour because I'm this Lenny now – I'm not 16 anymore, it's like I've shed 15 skins since then! I'm going to come on stage and tell some stories and then the audience can ask questions, too. Come and join me – you never know, you might learn something new.”
From the unforgettable days of The Lenny Henry Show and Chef!, acclaimed dramatic performances in Othello, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Every Brilliant Thing, to the co-creation of Comic Relief and multiple children's books including Tyrone's Cool Crown and The Boy With Wings, Lenny traces the roles, characters, and moments that have defined his remarkable five decade career—and shares what continues to inspire him now as he reflects on a life lived out loud.
Expect big laughs, heart, and a first-hand celebration of the many versions of Lenny: the actor, the impressionist, the comedian, the fundraiser, the author.
TOUR DATES
Shrewsbury Theatre Severn: 5 May
Coventry Warwick Arts Centre, Butterworth Hall: 6 May
Buxton Opera House: 9 May
Dudley Town Hall: 10 May
Chester Storyhouse: 17 May
Nottingham Playhouse: 19 May
Guildford G Live: 20 May
Hertford BEAM Stage One: 21 May
Edinburgh Assembly Rooms: 22 June
York Grand Opera House: 23 June
Newcastle Tyne Theatre & Opera House: 24 June
London Soho Theatre Walthamstow: 28 June
Canterbury Marlowe Theatre: 20 September
Cambridge Corn Exchange: 22 September
Watford Colosseum: 25 September
Leeds Grand Theatre: 27 September
Milton Keynes Theatre: 4 October
Bristol Beacon: 6 October
Liverpool Playhouse Theatre: 10 October
Salford The Lowry: 11 October
Cardiff New Theatre: 13 October
Basingstoke Anvil Theatre: 14 October
Leicester Curve Theatre: 18 October
Birmingham Alexandra Theatre: 19 October
Northampton Royal & Derngate: 20 October
Brighton Theatre Royal: 26 October
London Hackney Empire: 3 November
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