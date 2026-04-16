Shakespeare Birthplace Trust to Celebrate Shakespeare's Birthday in Stratford-upon-Avon

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Join Shakespeare Birthplace Trust and organisations from across Stratford-upon-Avon to celebrate Shakespeare's Birthday this April. Events, activities and remembrance take place across the town on Saturday 25 April 2026, full details of the day here.

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust will join in the festivities with scenes from Romeo & Juliet in the town centre, guided tours of Halls Croft and free access to New Place Gardens. Info: https://www.shakespeare.org.uk/visit/whats-on/shakespeares-birthday-celebrations/

Join Shakespeare Birthplace Trust and organisations from across Stratford-upon-Avon to celebrate Shakespeare's Birthday this April. Born on 23 April 1564, communities, organisations, visitors to the town come together to remember William Shakespeare 462 years on from his birth!

Saturday 25 April 2026 is the focal point for this year's festivities, expect a parade through the town featuring local schools and organisations, led by Mr Shakespeare himself – The Birthplace Trust's very own Visitor Guide, Phil Watson. Organised by Stratford Town Council, together with the District Council, the Parade begins at Stratford Town Hall and takes in the Birthplace on Henley St, Bridge St, High Street, Church Street – going past New Place Gardens, the Schoolroom and Hall's Croft.

The parade culminates with people paying their respects to Shakespeare at Trinity Church, with gifts of Rosemary offered as remembrance. For the full details of the Town's festivities visit: https://www.shakespearescelebrations.com/whats-on/free-activity-map/

From The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust expect scenes from Romeo and Juliet performed by Events from History outside the Birthplace Trust on Henley Street, the house where Shakespeare was born. Take a guided tour with Birthplace Trust Volunteers at Halls Croft, the home of Shakespeare's eldest daughter, Susanna, from 11.30am on the hour – booking is required – and see the important work taking place to care for this historic building and take a close-up look at conservation in action.

Festivities continue at New Place Gardens, open free of charge on the day, providing an opportunity to wander through the gardens in Spring. Visitors can also get involved with hands-on activities inspired by Tudor life including traditional games, making a birthday card for Shakespeare, writing with a quill and object handling.

Rachael North, Chief Executive of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust said: “The Shakespeare Birthday Celebrations are a great way for us to connect with local partners and the community of Stratford-upon-Avon to celebrate William Shakespeare who continues to influence, engage and bring joy to so many.

“This year, with the BAFTA and Oscar Award-Winning film Hamnet, we are seeing an increase in visits to all our historic properties and a keenness for visitors to understand the Shakespeare family, bringing the human side of Shakespeare to life. It is incredibly inspiring that over 460 years since his birth Stratford is still coming together to celebrate a life that has brought so much meaning to so many.”

Make sure you join communities from Stratford-upon-Avon and beyond on Saturday 25 April to celebrate the birthday of a man whose legacy continues to inspire, details on Shakespeare Birthplace Trust's involvement can be found here: https://www.shakespeare.org.uk/visit/whats-on/shakespeares-birthday-celebrations/

Stratford-upon-Avon Town Council and partners will welcome visitors to events across the town from 23 April – the anniversary of Shakespeare's birth – until Sunday 26 April 2026 - www.shakespearescelebrations.com/whats-on/free-activity-map/