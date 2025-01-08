News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Ian Pearce to Present WONDERIN’Y at Canal Café Theatre in February

Performances will run from February 11-15, 2025.

By: Jan. 08, 2025
Ian Pearce to Present WONDERIN’Y at Canal Café Theatre in February Image
Written, directed & performed by Ian Pearce, Wonderin'y will be presented at Canal Café Theatre February 11-15, 2025. 

In the summer of 1973 at the height of his fame, Slade’s drummer Don Powell was involved in a terrible car accident, leaving him with a brain injury that resulted in severe and lasting memory loss. Writer and performer Ian Pearce in this solo show recreates the the emotional journey to recovery that followed. Imagine being on stage in front of thousands of people in the US and you can't remember your number one hit Cum On Feel the Noize! 

Ian worked closely with Don Powell to create this show. The audio version raised £5000 in one week for the brain in jury charity Head-way UK. In 2014 and 2015 Ian brought his acclaimed one man show Doctor Marigold’s Prescriptions to the Fringe. 

Performance Details

4 PERFORMANCEs ONLY: 

Tuesday 11th February @ 7:30pm 

Wednesday 12th February @ 7:30pm 

Friday 14th February @ 7:30pm  

Saturday 15th February @ 7:30pm 

Running time: 60 minutes. 

Age recommendation: Ages 14+ 

Canal Café Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.   

Box Office:

020 7289 6054 

Tickets: £8/£10 (+ £1.50 booking fee) 




Videos