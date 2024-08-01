 Herman's Hermits Bring Their Tour to the Corn Exchange Newbury This September 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Thursday 5 September successful beat rock and pop band Herman’s Hermits will bring their UK tour to the Corn Exchange Newbury for an evening of their unique sound and warm humour.

Formed in 1964, Manchester; Herman’s Hermits, to this day, remain a hugely popular touring band, thrilling audiences worldwide. Originally called Herman and The Hermits they were very much part of the teenage revolution taking place in Modern Britain. They charted in late 1964 with the multi-million selling No.1 Hit I’m Into Something Good. Many more chart-topping hits followed, including, No Milk Today, Silhouettes, There’s A Kind OF Hush, My Sentimental Friend and Something’s Happening.

With 23 hit singles, 10 top albums, selling over 80 million copies, multi-million streams and downloads, hugely successful tours in the UK, America, Australia, Europe and the wider world, they still rank as one of the most successful popular music acts the UK has ever produced.

Herman’s Hermits will be at the Corn Exchange Newbury on Thursday 5 September at 7.45pm. Tickets £29.25. To book tickets or for more information please visit www.cornexchangenew.com or call 01635 522733.

