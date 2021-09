Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra Announces 2021-22 Season

Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra has announced its upcoming 2021-22 season lineup.

The Season Opening Concert at the White Rock Theatre on Tuesday 21st September begins the company's Sixth Season. HPO will dedicate this season to the preceding professional orchestra in Hastings - the Hastings Municipal Orchestra, for which the Which Rock Theatre was built.

The concert tomorrow night celebrates Julian Clifford, conductor of the Hastings Municipal Orchestra until 1921.

Learn more at https://www.hastingsphilorchestra.co.uk/.

Season Lineup:

Tuesday 21st September 7:30pm

White Rock Theatre, Hastings

Emil Chakalov Violin

Marcio da Silva Conductor

CLIFFORD a??Meditation

MENDELSSOHN A Midsummer Night's Dream Overture

MENDELSSOHN Violin Concerto

BEETHOVEN Symphony No.5

Saturday 18th December 6pm

Christ Church, St Leonards-on-Sea

HASTINGS PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

HASTINGS PHILHARMONIC CHOIR

HPO SONGBIRDSa??

Marcio da Silva Conductor

CHRISTMAS GALA CONCERT

Sunday 24th April 7:30pm a??a??

De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

Max Baillie Violin

Marcio da Silva Conductor

WILLIAMSON New Piece

SIBELIUS Violin Concerto

SIBELIUS Symphony No.2

Friday 27th May 7:30pm

White Rock Theatre, Hastingsa??

Michael Petrov Cello

Marcio da Silva Conductor

DVORAK Cello Concerto

TCHAIKOVSKY Capriccio Italien

RIMSKY-KORSAKOV Scheherazade

Thursday 7th July 7:30pm

White Rock Theatre, Hastings

Anna Drysdale French Horn

Marcio da Silva Conductor

MOZART Horn Concerto No.4

PROKOFIEV Symphony No.1 'Classical'

MENDELSSOHN Symphony No.4 'Italian'

