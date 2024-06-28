Hale Barns Carnival Returns Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The anticipated Hale Barns Carnival will return next month with a fantastic fun-filled weekend of live music, entertainment, family fun, fairground attractions, craft market, fantastic food and drink, and two spectacular evening concerts.

This year’s event features two large-scale evening concert productions with a huge 80s spectacular on the Saturday featuring award winning tributes and an all-star revival to the famous Altrincham nightclub Chequers on the Sunday.

Dance Legend Alison Limerick has been announced to perform as part of a Chequers revival concert celebrating the iconic Altrincham Venue, she will be joined by Happy Mondays’ Rowetta, DJ Darren Proctor and the original Chequers DJ Andy James.

The popular annual event will take place on Saturday 20 July and Sunday 21 July.

On Saturday Evening, get ready to dance the night away at 80s Proms! A brand-new concert experience featuring over 50 performers, dancers, musicians and singers!

Headlined by a selection of the most loved, most enjoyed award-winning 80’s tributes around, alongside The Musical Place’s Big Band & Choir!

Featuring award winning tributes to LIONEL RICHIE, TINA TURNER, DURAN DURAN and much more performing throughout the night!

On the Sunday, Hale Barns Carnival will host a revival celebration to the iconic Hale and Altrincham nightclub; Chequers - with an incredible celebration of the former Moss Lane Venue which opened in 1976 and achieved legendary status locally in the 80s and 90s.

Hear some of the greatest dance music from the 70s, 80s and 90s with an all-star line up alongside special DJ Sets from former Chequers Resident DJ Andy James and Happy Radio’s Darren Proctor (former Disco Royale Resident DJ) playing the biggest club classics around and with headline performances from special guests including Happy Monday’s Rowetta and Dance Legend; Alison Limerick.

Alison Limerick is best known for her 90s club anthems, her most successful and best-known track being "Where love lives", which was originally a massive club success in 1991 and a top ten smash hit when it was remixed in 1996.

The Chequers revival concert features pyrotechnics, confetti streamers, special effects and lots of fun for the whole family - an incredible party night of local nostalgia, a moment in Chequers history.

Alongside the entertainment on the main stage, there’s amazing artisan food and drink from across the region from Jamaican cuisine to Wood Fired Pizza to Greek Street food and Gourmet Burgers. There’s also traditional funfair, a gift and craft market, Supercar and cars from the stars display and some great children’s entertainment!

Happy Radio UK is the Festival’s Official Radio Partner, the radio station for Manchester, Cheshire and across the North West features a host of well-known presenters including Steve Penk, Darren Proctor and Chelsea Norris.

This year’s event is Sponsored by BeFibre, Manchester Airport, Benchmark Security Group, Howden Insurance, Full Circle Funeral Partners.

