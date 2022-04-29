Hale Barns Carnival returns for 2022 promising three spectacular days of entertainment for all the family with top headliners and a host of new carnival attractions.

The popular annual event has raised tens of thousands for local good causes since it was launched six years ago.

This year's carnival takes place across the weekend of Friday 15 July, Saturday 16 July and Sunday 17 July 2022.

And organisers are delighted to announce the headline live acts performing at Hale Barns Carnival 2022 are Rose Royce singer Gwen Dickey, Liverpool soul superstars The Real Thing and people's tenor Russell Watson who returns for a second successive year.

Dig out your flags and deckchairs for a very special Proms with Russell Watson which officially opens Hale Barns Carnival 2022 on the evening of Friday 15 July.

Salford born superstar singer Russell returns after opening last year's event to headline another special Proms evening at Hale Barns. The man dubbed the 'the Voice' is the best-selling classical artist of all time and has also been razzle dazzling theatre audiences this spring playing Billy Flynn on tour in smash hit musical Chicago.

Then on Saturday 16 July Liverpool legends The Real Thing take to the stage, bringing sweet soul sounds to Hale Barns Carnival.

The band, who last appeared at Hale Barns in 2019, will perform all their hits including Can't Get By Without You, Can You Feel the Force and, of course, their number one classic You to Me Are Everything.

And on Sunday 17 July the headline act is none other than multi-million selling singing sensation Gwen Dickey.

The distinctive voice of R 'n' B favourites Rose Royce will perform all her hits including Wishing On A Star, Car Wash, Love Don't Live Here Anymore, I'm Going Down and many more, with the evening supporting the Brainwave charity which helps children with disabilities reach their potential.

Gates open at 5pm for the live concerts on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with the music starting at 6pm.

Tickets for the evening concerts are on sale now.

All 100% of the ticket revenue from the evening concerts will be donated towards community projects and charities. One ongoing project supported by the event is to help fund the building of a new community hall in Hale Barns, which will provide a platform to showcase local talent and run adult learning and youth projects.

The live concerts are once again complemented by a two-day free Hale Barns Carnival family event on the Saturday and Sunday (16 and 17 July).

The event features local performances and live music, the 'Kidchella' mini festival experience for youngsters aged three to 11, traditional fun fair rides, a makers' market with 30 stalls, plus a foodie village and bars. The Supercar Paddock also returns featuring rare classic cars and supercars.

This year the daytime programme will include a host of new attractions including Inflatable World - with a giant inflatable obstacle course; a 28ft rock climbing wall for adults and children giving a bird's eye view of the festival site; The PartyBus soft play double decker, and a chance to test your skills in a special Football Academy.

Daytime entry is free from 12 noon until 4pm.

Organiser Max Eden from Hale Barns Events said: "Last year we expanded the carnival to run over three nights and two days and we were overwhelmed by the reaction - our audiences absolutely loved it and so I'm delighted that we can continue that for 2022.

"I'm really pleased to welcome back local lad Russell Watson to open the event once again with his specially curated programme of Proms classics. And then we have two nights of amazing hits promised over the festival weekend courtesy of The Real Thing and the great Gwen Dickey.

"This year marks our sixth anniversary and we're really proud of the way Hale Barns Carnival has grown and has been taken to the hearts of families and music fans of all ages. It's always great to see so many familiar faces - along with new festivalgoers - all enjoying the special Hale Barns atmosphere.

"In that time, we've also raised tens of thousands of pounds for good causes, and that continues this year with recipients including the Warrington-based Brainwave charity which does such important work with young people."

Further announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

Website: www.halebarnscarnival.co.uk