HOWERD'S END Starring Simon Cartwright and Mark Farrelly to Premiere at The Golden Goose

HOWERD'S END will run from Tuesday 27 October - Saturday 31 October, 2020.

Can you imagine being terrified of your own happiness? You can? Then let's begin...



Frankie Howerd is one of Britain's most loved comedians. But he has a secret. And the secret's name is Dennis.



This brand new play by Mark Farrelly ('Quentin Crisp: Naked Hope') takes you to the heart of Frankie and Dennis'

clandestine relationship, which lasted from the 1950s until Frankie's death in 1992. It also affords a glorious opportunity to encounter Frankie in full-flight stand up mode.



Packed with laughter, but unafraid of truth, 'Howerd's End' portrays two humans' journey through closeness, love, grief, and all the other things that make life worth living. Come and say farewell to a legend...and learn the art of letting go.



'Howerd's End' will get its world premiere at the new Golden Goose Theatre, 146 Camberwell New Road, Camberwell,

London, SE5 0RR.



The 80-seat theatre will be socially distanced to 40 seats.



Frankie Howerd is played by SImon Cartwright, who received rave reviews as another British comedy legend, Bob Monkhouse, in 'The Man Called Monkhouse' at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.



Simon also played Bob Monkhouse in 'Toast of London' on C4 and in Paul Hendy's film 'The Last Laugh'.



After studying at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, and graduating from the University of Surrey, SImon carved a career both as an actor and impressionist, making appearances at The Comedy Store with Alistair McGowan. His TV appearances include 'Bob Says Opportunity Knocks'.



Dennis Heymer is played by the play's author Mark Farelly, who is also the writer and performer of two hugely-acclaimed solo plays, 'The Silence of Snow: The Life of Patrick Hamilton' and 'Quentin Crisp: Naked Hope', which he has performed over 200 times across the UK / New York and counting. His next play is a solo portrait of radical film-maker Derek Jarman.



Mark made his theatre debut immediately on graduating from Cambridge, playing the lead in Stephen Fry's 'Latin!' at London's King's Head Theatre. His West End credits include 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' opposite Matthew Kelly at Trafalgar Studios.



Joe Harmston (Director)



Joe has directed over 100 theatre productions around the world and forged associations with some of British theatre's most significant voices including Harold Pinter, Ronald Harwood, Michael Frayn, Trevor Nunn, Peter Hall, Peter Ustinov and Bill Kenwright. He directed Pinter in Pinter's own 'The Lover' / 'The Collection' at The Donmar Warehouse, created and ran the hugely successful Agatha Christie Theatre Company, and remains much in demand as director, dramaturg and, more

recently, writer.



Frankie Howerd



Frankie Howerd was and still is "one of Britain's best-loved comedians". A radical, whose courage and innovation as a performer have too often been obscured by cosy nostalgia, he was the first stand-up to dispense with conventional punchlines and slick patter, instead crafting stumbling, surreal streams of insecurity, based on his sense of inadequacy, disappointment and sheer unsuitability to the very job of being a comedian. In his refusal to 'do' comedy like everyone else had done, he paved the way for other non-conformists like The Goons, Monty Python and Eddie Izzard.

DETAILS:



HOWERD'S END

by Mark Farrelly



Golden Goose Theatre

146 Camberwell New Road

Camberwell

London

SE5 0RR



Tuesday 27 October -

Saturday 31 October, 2020





Performances start 7:30pm



Saturday matinee 4pm





Tickets:

£16 Full Price

£12 Concessions



Concessions offered to pensioners,

unemployed, students, registered disabled and under16s.



Running time: 80 mins approx



Bookings:

www.goldengoosetheatre.co.uk

