BEASTLY BALLET Comes To Leeds Next Month

Northern Ballet's Beauty & the Beast arrives at Leeds Grand Theatre this June, offering the perfect fairy tale escapism to kick off the summer season.

Choreographed by David Nixon CBE, this enchanting reimagining of the classic story will transport audiences to a world of colour, filled with fairies, goblins and sprites, where magic hides around every corner.

Beauty & the Beast tells the tale of Beauty who selflessly leaves her family to live with a hideous Beast in his castle in exchange for her father's life. As time goes by, she grows strangely fond of her host and discovers he hides an extraordinary secret. He was once a handsome prince cursed for his vanity and arrogance, a curse that can only be broken by true love.

The ballet features elaborate mirrored sets by Duncan Hayler, haute couture-style costumes by Nixon and is set to an infectious score of classic music including the likes of Bizet and Debussy, played live by Northern Ballet Sinfonia.

Visit northernballet.com/beauty to find out more and secure tickets.

Northern Ballet is hosting an audio-described performance and touch tour of the ballet for visually-impaired patrons on Saturday 8 June. For more information about additional events at the theatre, visit northernballet.com/accessible-performances

