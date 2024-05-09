Just The Tonic's 30th Anniversary Will Feature a Weekend of Comedy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just The Tonic has announced a weekend extravaganza of laughter and celebration in honour of their 30th anniversary. This spectacular event promises to be a comedic journey through the decades, featuring renowned comedians and beloved acts from the 90s alongside exciting new talents.

Just The Tonic has been a cornerstone of the UK comedy scene for three decades, consistently delivering top-notch performances and unforgettable experiences for comedy lovers nationwide. With a roster of acclaimed comedians and a dedication to providing the perfect atmosphere for laughter, Just The Tonic continues to set the standard for live comedy events.

The festival kicks off on Thursday July 4th with the incomparable Jason Manford headlining the evening's entertainment, Jason's quick wit and affable charm has made him one of the UK's most beloved comedians. With numerous television appearances and sell-out tours under his belt, Manford has solidified his status as a household name in comedy. Joining him are Edinburgh Comedy Award Nominee Dan Tiernan and Chortle Award winner Nina Gilligan, with the irrepressible Jarred Christmas rounding out the lineup.

On Friday July 5th Ross Noble take the stage as compere, having been a regular during the 90's, Noble's unique blend of absurdity and wit has seen him crack up audiences worldwide, win a laundry list of awards and rack up innumerable TV, theatre and film credits. Joining ross is Angelos Epithemiou as seen on Shooting Stars, Angelos Epithemiou show, Never Mind The Buzzcocks and The Rob Brydon Show, the enigmatic muti award winning freestyle rap comedian MC Hammersmith and another outstanding stand-up will be added to the bill imminently.

"Just the tonic was one of the first clubs I played 30 years ago at the start of my career as a fresh faced young comic. I am delighted to return to be part of the celebration. It will be the perfect way to have a a great night out filled with some big old belly laughs while simultaneously being faced by the dark spectre of our collective mortality." - Ross Noble, May 2024

Saturday July 6th promises a special treat as the talented Daniel Kitson assumes hosting duties for a matinee performance, ensuring comedy lovers can get their fix before settling in for the Euro Quarter Finals. Kitson is renowned for his introspective and thought-provoking humour, he continues to push the boundaries of stand-up comedy with his innovative approach. Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee and star of Upstart Crow and Live at the Apollo, Spencer Jones adds his unique flair to the lineup and with a few more acts handpicked by Kitson himself, this show will make for an unforgettable afternoon.

Closing out the weekend on Sunday July 7th, comedy legend Johnny Vegas takes centre stage, renowned for his eccentric humour and magnetic stage presence, he is a beloved figure in the world of comedy, from the early days on appearing in PG Tips adverts to Benidorm and everything in-between, Vegas is one of the UK's most familiar faces. Johnny is accompanied by one of the most original female voices on the comedy circuit and Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Lindsey Santoro, and seasoned stand-up, radio presenter and TV personality, Paul Tonkinson who was JTT's first ever comedian in 1994! A incredible fourth comic is soon to be announced.

All events take place amidst the picturesque setting of Melbourne Hall in Derbyshire, providing the perfect backdrop for a weekend of laughter and celebration. Situated within the grounds of a stately home, attendees can indulge in street food and enjoy refreshments from fully stocked bars, in the company of fellow comedy enthusiasts.

Tickets are available for individual shows or as part of a full event package, offering savings for those looking to immerse themselves in the entire weekend of comedy. Prices start at £18 for early bird tickets, with premium seating options also available for an enhanced experience.

Comments