Photos: First Look at THE DEEP BLUE SEA at Theatre Royal Bath

New production photos have been released from Theatre Royal Bath’s production of The Deep Blue Sea, Terence Rattigan’s 1950’s study of obsession and the destructive power of love, starring Tamsin Greig as Hester Collyer and Oliver Chris as Freddie.

The cast is completed by Tony Award nominee Finbar Lynch (Not About Nightingales at the National Theatre and Girl from The North Country at the Noël Coward Theatre) as Miller, Nicholas Farrell (Chariots of Fire, Hamlet, Othello, In the Bleak MidWinter and House of Cards) as Sir William Collyer, Felicity Montagu (Bridget Jones’s Diary, I’m Alan Partridge and Nighty Night) as Mrs Elton, Preston Nyman as Philip Welch, Lisa Ambalavanar as Ann Welch and Marc Elliott (The Father and the Assassin at the National Theatre, Macbeth for the RSC, Syed Masood in EastEnders) as Jackie Jackson.

The Deep Blue Sea, directed by Lindsay Posner, is now previewing at the Ustinov Studio, Theatre Royal Bath and runs until Saturday 1 June 2024. Press night is on Monday 13 May at 7pm.

When you’re stuck between the devil and the deep blue sea, the deep blue sea can sometimes look very inviting. In this powerful drama of passion versus loyalty, Hester Collyer, the daughter of a clergyman and wife of a judge is floundering in the closing stages of a hopeless affair. Freddie Page, her lover, a handsome but shallow ex-Battle of Britain pilot, is out of his depth in their relationship, overwhelmed by the strength of an emotion he is incapable of reciprocating…

