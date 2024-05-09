Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for WEDDING BAND: A LOVE/HATE STORY IN BLACK AND WHITE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



See photos from inside the rehearsal room for Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White, written by award-winning American playwright Alice Childress. Directed by Monique Touko, who returns to the Lyric after the smash-hit School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play last summer, this searing drama celebrates its UK premiere at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre from 31 May – 29 June with press night on 06 June.

Depicting an intense interracial romance, set in the deep south of the United States in 1918, this pioneering play examines the brutalising effect of anti-miscegenation laws and offers a stark reflection of Childress’ reality as a writer working in the Civil Rights era. This major revival explores themes of race and class, questioning the devastating impact of unjust laws on ordinary human lives.

Starring in the production are Geraldine Alexander (Bridgerton, Sea Creatures) as Thelma, Deborah Ayorinde (Riches, Harriet) as Julia, Lachele Carl (A Streetcar Named Desire, The Trick) as Fanny, Poppy Gilbert (Perfect Addiction, The Catch) as Annabelle, Diveen Henry (Hang, I Think We Are Alone) as Lula, Patrick Martins (Small Town Big Story, Falling For the Life of Alex Whelan) as Nelson, Bethan Mary-James (Meetings, Trouble in Butetown) as Mattie, David Walmsley (Slow Horses, Blood Wedding) as Herman and Owen Whitelaw (Get Millie Black, My Son) as Bell Man.

Children’s roles are shared by Lylianna Eugene (Secret Invasion) as Teeta, Poppy Graham (Don’t Let the Bed Bugs Bite) as Princess, Saskia Holness (Champion) as Teeta, and Wren Stembridge (Leonora In The Morning Light ) as Princess.

Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White has Set & Costume Design by Paul Wills, Wigs, Hair & Make-Up Design by Cynthia De La Rosa, Lighting Design by Matt Haskins, Sound Design by Elena Peña, Music by Shiloh Coke, Choreography & Movement by Aline David, Wigs, Hair & Make-Up Associate Design by Keisha Paris-Banya, Casting by Sophie Parrott CDG, Dialect & Voice Coaching by Joel Trill, Fight & Intimacy Coordination by Bethan Clark, and Assistant Direction by Mo Korede.

Tickets for Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White are on sale now at www.lyric.co.uk.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

