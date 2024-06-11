Granhøj Dans to Bring Latest Show THIS IS NOT ROMEO AND JULIET to The 2024 Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This Is Not Romeo and Juliet by Granhøj Dans will be presented as part of Edinburgh Festival Fringe at Zoo Southside, August 13th - 18th at 16:30.

This is not Romeo and Juliet, the latest work from renowned Danish dance company Granhøj Dans transcends the well-known narrative of Shakespeare's classic tale, offering a unique and enriched perspective. Unlike the traditional portrayal, the performance introduces not just a youthful couple but also a mature and a "musical" couple, bringing together the artistry of four dancers and two musicians.

At the heart of the production lies music - a dynamic blend and live execution of motifs drawn from prominent compositions associated with the story. Featuring works by Prokofiev, Mancini, and Gounod, the music underlines the universal theme of profound love and the poignant intrusion of death. Whether it's the passion of a young couple or the depth of experience in a mature relationship, love takes centre stage. The dynamics of these relationships are at the same time interchanged, inviting contemplation on the complexities of human relation.

The theme of individuals willing to die for love is explored in the show, and contemporary echoes emerge, drawing references to the ongoing war in Europe. This war felt intensely close while the company was rehearsing the show in Lithuania, and even more when they were performing it in a town at the border with Russia, a few kilometres from Kaliningrad.

This is not Romeo and Juliet is a dance performance, skilfully executed by exceptional dancers and internationally acknowledged star-musicians, delivering a visceral journey through the tumultuous landscape of emotions.

Palle Granhøj artistic director of Granhøj Dans said: "We hope our show captivates audiences with its intensity and evokes thought-provoking reflections on the enduring power of love, even in the face of adversity. We also hope that audiences will naturally draw connections to current real-world events, adding a layer of depth to their experience of the performance. "

CREDITS

This is not Romeo and Juliet

A creation by Palle Granhøj - in close collaboration with the performers:

Cast

the young Romeo - Povilas Jurgaitis

the young Juliet - Dominyka Markeviciute

the mature Juliet - Sofia Pintzou

the mature Romeo - Marius Pinigis

the musical Juliet (Violin) - Dalia Dedinskaite

the musical Romeo (Cello) - Gleb Pysniak

Music - Excerpts of Romeo and Juliet from: Berlioz, Gounod, Mancini, Rota and also Ravel, Vasks.

Featuring compositions by Dalia Dedinskaite and Gleb Pysniak

This is not Romeo and Juliet is presented as part of #DANISH at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and is the UK Premiere of the show.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Venue: ZOO Southside

Dates: 13 -18 August, 16:30

Review From: 14 August

Tickets: £16

Content Warnings: Nudity

Age Guidance: 14+

Running Time: 60 Mins

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY ON BROADWAY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: A pair of tickets to any weekday (Mon-Fri) performance of The Great Gatsby from June 24th through August 31st!

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Contest Ends: June 17, 2024 at 12:01AM EST Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules







