Grand Arena Youth Theatre to Present New Play THE LEADERS OF TOMORROW, TODAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.





Grand Arena Youth Theatre, a collaboration between Wolverhampton Grand Theatre and Arena Theatre open a brand new play tonight, Wednesday 3 July, on the eve of the General Election, with a story that sees young people take over the political system.

The new play, THE LEADERS OF TOMORROW, TODAY penned by Charis McRoberts in conjunction with Grand Arena Youth Theatre was written in September 2023 and the performances fall on 3 & 4 July, the eve and evening of the General Election.

Director of the play, Fran Richards said; “although the young actors may not be old enough to vote, they now understand that their voice has power if they speak up about what they care about. This play, written by the excellent Charis McRoberts has come from their ideas as they care very much about having a say about what is going on, particularly in their local community.”

Outreach Manager for Creative Learning at the Grand Theatre, James Collins said; “This is the most ambitious show we've put on with our junior group. It has been created from scratch and is very technically challenging but they have all taken it in their stride and risen to the challenge delivering incredible performances. Coincidentally, the performances have fallen on the eve and day of the general election. This sparked many questions, research and conversation amongst our young cast who are now much more engaged in current affairs and perhaps has indeed inspired them to be leaders of tomorrow.”

‘One year ago, I stood on the steps of Downing Street and now a child stands in my place…'

Ava Cartwright has a new cat, a new home, and a new job… running the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland – no biggie.

With disappearances across the country on the rise, crisp packets containing a whopping 90% air and oh, the Prime Minister herself pressing a big red button in hope of ice cream, Ava has a lot to contend with.

Join Ava, the cabinet and the crew at Yam, Yam News this 3rd and 4th of July to see if Ava can whip this country into shape.

Tickets for performances of THE LEADERS OF TOMORROW, TODAY are available via the Arena Theatre website.

Comments