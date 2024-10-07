Graeae Will Host RIGHTS NOT CHARITY: A FUNDRAISER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On October 30, the UK's national theatre for Disabled people, Graeae is set to stage a celebratory fundraising night that will help finance their work with young artists, fund their upcoming productions, and expand their reach around the globe. At the forefront of these efforts, money raised from the event will support Graeae's Young Company as well as the development of their forthcoming production, Bad Lads.

Hosted by poet and songwriter, Miss Jacqui, Rights Not Charity: A Fundraiser presents a fusion of theatre, music, a very special auction and a raffle of fantastic prizes, for an evening of all round entertainment food, drink and partying, all in a great cause .

Lots for the auction will include Emma Thompson's dressing gown from the set of Matilda, a special tea date with Graeae patron Jenny Agutter and Graeae artistic director Jenny Sealey, printed original written lyrics from musician, Ian Dury, a VIP Tour of Coronation Street, a signed spun chair by designer Thomas Heatherwick, topped off with original artwork from patron, Sir Peter Blake. Link here https://app.givefundraising.co.uk/graeae

Jenny Sealey Says: This is Graeae's first fundraiser in my time as Artistic Director. It's an opportunity to pay respect to those who have left us and to toast the next generation for whom this event is for.It will be full of music, an auction and a raffle. All accessible - of course! Do come and party with us.

Graeae's Young Company of Deaf, Disabled, and/or neurodivergent young people aged 6-11 and 14+ is a vital part of its work. The Young Company's mission is to open a world of drama to its participants and to develop and nurture their theatre making skills in a creative and supportive environment. There are no fees, no auditions, and all projects are led by Deaf and Disabled artists. Participants are seen as the next generation of Graeae's artists, they inform company policy and act as ambassadors for the company's work.

Set at the height of the Thatcher government's Short Sharp Shock policy designed to deal with young offenders, Bad Lads tells the story of the inmates and victims of the Medomsley Detention Centre. From the moment they arrived at the Durham establishment, these boys were subject to horrific abuse. In the years following over 1,000 men have come forward to tell the authorities of their experiences but very few of their abusers have been brought to justice. Now Jenny Sealey, has been working with many of these survivors to develop this new stage work that will finally tell their story.

