Full Cast Set For THE BUDDHA OF SUBURBIA at the Barbican

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The RSC and Wise Children have announced full casting for Hanif Kureishi’s The Buddha of Suburbia. Adapted for the stage by Wise Children’s Artistic Director Emma Rice, with Kureishi, this critically acclaimed co-production runs at the Barbican in London from 22 October – 16 November, with an opening night on Tuesday 29 October.

Rice directs Dee Ahluwalia as Karim, Ankur Bahl as Haroon, Tommy Belshaw as Charlie/Shadwell, Rina Fatania as Tracey/Jeeta/Marlene/Auntie Jean, Natasha Jayetileke as Jamila, Naveed Khan as Anwar/Joanna, Deven Modha as Ensemble, Katy Owen as Margaret/Eleanor, Simon Rivers as Changez, Lucy Thackeray as Eva and Ewan Wardrop as Matthew Pyke.

The returning creative team is also announced today. Set Design by Rachana Jadhav; Costume Design by Vicki Mortimer; Sound and Video Design by Simon Baker; Lighting Design by Jai Morjaria; Composition by Niraj Chag; Choreography & Intimacy Coordination by Etta Murfitt; Fight Direction by Kev McCurdy; and Casting by Matthew Dewsbury CDG.

Emma Rice said, “I am thrilled that The Buddha of Suburbia is getting another life, and even more thrilled to have such an incredibly talented cast performing it and bringing renewed energy and vitality to it. Above all, I can’t wait to see this delicious, naughty and tender piece back on stage and to celebrate Wise Children’s collaboration with the RSC – I hope it’s the first of many!”

The RSC’s Co-Artistic Directors, Tamara Harvey and Daniel Evans, said, “We’re delighted that our first collaboration with Wise Children is transferring to London. Emma Rice and her team inspire us consistently - and The Buddha of Suburbia is no exception. We’re thrilled that audiences at the Barbican will get to savour the show’s wit, energy and audacity.”

South London in the late seventies. High unemployment, high inflation, food shortages and strikes. But despite the winter of discontent, 17-year-old Karim’s life is about to explode into glorious technicolour as he navigates a path to enlightenment. Or at the very least, Beckenham.

Director Emma Rice brings her unique and joyful style to Hanif Kureishi’s award-winning 1990 novel, exploring family, friends, sex, theatre and, ultimately, belonging, in a critically acclaimed production that will you leave you ‘on a rare high’ (The Telegraph).

The Buddha of Suburbia is part of the RSC’s strictly limited Barbican season and will be followed by A Midsummer Night’s Dream directed by Eleanor Rhode, from 03 December. The productions will mark Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey’s first transfers to the London venue since taking over as Artistic Directors of the RSC.

Comments