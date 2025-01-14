Full Cast Set For Patrick Barlow's Adaptation of THE 39 STEPS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wiltshire Creative has announced the full cast for Patrick Barlow's stage adaptation of John Buchan's novel The 39 Steps. Ryan McBryde returns to Salisbury Playhouse to direct Danielle Bird (Clown 1), Mei Mei Macleod (Annabelle/ Pamela/ Margaret), Mateo Oxley (Richard Hannay) and Phil Yarrow (Clown 2).

The production opens at Salisbury Playhouse on 18 February, with previews from 13 February and runs until 8 March ahead of its run at Mercury Theatre Colchester (11 - 29 March) and Octagon Theatre Bolton (16 April - 10 May), who are both co-producers.

Experience the mystery of Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic spy thriller, The 39 Steps, in Patrick Barlow’s brilliantly hilarious stage adaptation. This Olivier and Tony Award-winning comedy is back on a UK tour after a phenomenal 10-year run in London’s West End.



Follow the dashing Richard Hannay as he embarks on a thrilling adventure filled with daring antics, romantic encounters and ghastly murders. Get set for a whirlwind of suspense taking you from the bustling streets of London to the remote Scottish Highlands, as four talented actors play over 150 characters. Don’t miss this exhilarating escapade that will have you laughing, gasping, and cheering for more!

Danielle Bird plays Clown 1. Her theatre credits include The Company of Wolves, Astley’s Astounding Adventures, Beauty and the Beast, The Prince and The Pauper (The New Vic Theatre), The Princess and The Pea (The New Victory, Upswing, Unicorn Theatre, York Theatre Royal), A Pretty Sh*tty Love (Theatre Clwyd), The Comedy Of Errors (Mercury Theatre Colchester, Storyhouse Theatre), Charlie & Stan Tour (UK tour), The Worst Witch (Vaudeville Theatre), Aladdin (Theatre Royal Wakefield), The Hypocrite (Hull Truck Theatre, RSC), Macbeth (Shakespeare’s Globe), Not Moses (Arts Theatre), The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (Birmingham Rep), Comedy of Errors, Macbeth, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Othello, Cyrano De Bergerac (Grosvenor Open Air Theatre), Father Christmas and The Icicle Bicycle, Tea Time (Oxford Playhouse), The Prince and The Pauper (Unicorn Theatre), Colin Hoult’s Real Horror Show (Leicester Square Theatre) and No Ball Games (New Wolsey Theatre). Her television credits include, Hapless, The Investigator, The Wives Did It and The Double Life of Morton Coyle; and for film, her credits include Now You See Me 2.

Mei Mei Macleod plays Annabelle/ Pamela/ Margaret. Her theatre credits include Miss Julie (Hong Kong Arts Festival), A Playlist for the Revolution (Bush Theatre), Titus Andronicus (Shakespeare’s Globe) and How To Save a Rock (English Touring Theatre). Her television credits include Grantchester.

Mateo Oxley plays Richard Hannay. His theatre credits include The Importance of Being Earnest (Mercury Theatre Colchester), Much Ado About Nothing, Angels In America, Three Days In The Country (National Theatre), Burn it Down: I Want to Live (Theatre Royal Stratford East), The Librarian (Arena Theatre), The Busy World is Hushed (Finborough Theatre), The Drowned Man: A Hollywood Fable (Punchdrunk), Scenes From 68 Years (Arcola Theatre), Paper Cuts (Bloom Theatre), Target Man, Shock Treatment (King’s Head Theatre), California Suite, Alice: The Musical (The Other Palace), Way To Heaven (Chiswick Playhouse), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Cambridge Arts Theatre) and SYP (Soho Theatre). Television credits include The Windsors, The Windsors: Coronation Special, Magpie and Spy Wars.

Phil Yarrow returns to Salisbury Playhouse to play Clown 2 – he previously appeared in How The Giraffe Got Its Neck. His other theatre credits include Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Duchess Theatre, UK tour), Crackers (Polka Theatre), Room on the Broom (Lyric Theatre), Jeeves & Wooster in Perfect Nonsense (Frinton Summer Theatre), and Bouncers and Round The Garden (Worcester Theatres).

Ryan McBryde is an award-winning theatre director. McBryde returns to Salisbury Playhouse where he previously directed Sleeping Beauty, Love On The Links, Before The Party, Beauty And The Beast, Cinderella, Aladdin and Jack and The Beanstalk. He is formerly the Creative Director for the Mercury Theatre, Colchester (2019 - 2024), where he directed Midsummer, The Importance of Being Earnest, Great Expectations, They Don’t Pay? We Won’t Pay!, The Comedy of Errors, Baskerville, Moll Flanders and Pieces Of String. Other directing credits include Romeo and Juliet (Theatre Trier, Germany), Spring Awakening, The Crucible, 1984 (Schauspielbühnen Stuttgart), The Invisible Man (Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch), A Day at the Racists (Finborough Theatre), Saturday Night Fever (Theatre Royal Bath, UK tour), Angus, Thongs and Even More Snogging (West Yorkshire Playhouse), The House of Mirror and Hearts, The Jabberwocky (Arcola Theatre), The Who’s Tommy (European tour), Spring Awakening: The Musical, Sweet Charity, The Who’s Tommy, The Full Monty, The Life Hysteria, Hair, Deathtrap, The Ruling Class, The Fox (The English Theatre, Frankfurt) and Hamlet! The Musical (Royal & Derngate, Northampton Playhouse, Richmond Theatre).

As Associate and Assistant Director, Ryan has worked with Stephen Daldry, Fiona Laird, Marianne Elliot and Matthew Warchus.

