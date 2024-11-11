Full Cast Set For JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at the Mayflower Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre has announced the full cast for this year’s biggest pantomime on the South Coast, the GIANT, Jack and the Beanstalk.

Britain’s Got Talent winners and street dance sensations Ashley Banjo and Diversity are returning to lead this year’s cast as Jack and the Trot Family alongside award-winning actor and stand-up comedian Kev Orkian as the comical Silly Simon, alongside West End performers Matt Rixon as the hilarious Dame Trot, Anne Smith as the evil Mrs Blunderbore, Jacqueline Hughes as the magical Spirit of the Beans and Lauren Hampton as the loveable Princess Jill.

The cast is completed by Grace Burrows, Joshua Egan, Regan Garcia, Albert Green, Cruz-Troy Hunter, Jacob Morrish, Eden Phillips, Jessica Pickles, Ellie Tames, and India Taylor as the ensemble, with Scott Coltman and Lauren Hartley as understudies.

Jack and the Beanstalk is staged by Crossroads Pantomimes, the world’s biggest pantomime producer, led by Michael Harrison and the creative team behind recent Mayflower Theatre Christmas successes, including last year’s production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs which starred both Ashley Banjo and Diversity and Kev Orkian.

For three weeks only, Jack and the Beanstalk will bring all the laughter, spectacle, special effects and glittering festive magic audiences have come to expect each year from Mayflower Theatre’s spectacular Christmas panto.

Comments