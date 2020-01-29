Full Cast Announced for SOME MOTHERS UK Tour

The producers of the highly acclaimed UK tour of Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em are delighted to announce the casting of Moray Treadwell as Mr Luscombe/Mr Worthington, David Shaw-Parker as Father O'Hara and Ben Watson as Desmond/Constable. They join the previously announced Joe Pasquale as the loveable but accident-prone Frank Spencer, Sarah Earnshaw as his long-suffering wife Betty and Susie Blake as his disapproving mother-in-law, Mrs Fisher. Also in the cast are Peter F Gardiner and Jayne Ashley.

Moray Treadwell most recently appeared in the UK tour of No Man's Land. His other theatre credits include Hysteria (national tour for London Classic Theatre Company), The Railway Children (King's Cross Theatre), The Beatles LOVE Show (Cirque du Soleil, Las Vegas), Waiting For Godot (Italian tour), The Importance of Being Earnest (Vienna's English Theatre) and The Ruling Class (Frankfurt's English Theatre).

David Shaw-Parker began his career at the Royal Shakespeare Company, appearing in over 25 productions for them. His many other theatre credits include Telyegin in Uncle Vanya (Hampstead Theatre), Leo Fairchild in Lady in The Van (Bath Theatre Royal), John Hitchcock in McQueen (St. James Theatre), Trevor Nunn's productions of My Fair Lady (National Theatre and Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Acorn Antiques (West End), and Lucy Bailey's production of Titus Andronicus (Shakespeare's Globe).

Ben Watson is an actor, writer, director and comedian who recently starred in Aladdin (White Rock Theatre, Hastings). His theatre credits include The History of Everything (UK Tour), I Capture The Castle (Watford Palace / Bolton Octagon / Oxford Playhouse), Blue Brothers Party (UK / Japan Tour) The Jungle Book (UK Tour), A Midsummer Night's Dream and Comedy of Errors (Cambridge Shakespeare Festival).

The 2020 UK Tour of Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em will begin at Churchill Theatre, Bromley on Wednesday 26 February 2020, with a Gala night on Thursday 27 February 2020.

In addition, Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em will now play Theatre Royal Windsor (24 - 28 March), The Beck Theatre Hayes (31 March - 4 April), Stoke Regent Theatre (14 - 18 April), Aylesbury Waterside Theatre (28 April - 2 May), The Gordon Craig Theatre Stevenage (5 - 9 May), Swansea Grand Theatre (9 - 13 June), Leeds Grand Theatre (23 - 27 June) and Kings Theatre Portsmouth (30 June - 4 July).

Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em will be directed by Guy Unsworth and designed by Simon Higlett, with lighting design by Matt Haskins, sound design by Ian Horrocks-Taylor and choreography by Jenny Arnold.

The UK Tour will be produced by Limelight Productions.

Tour Dates

26 - 29 February Churchill Theatre, Bromley 020 3285 6000

churchilltheatre.co.uk

3 - 7 March Lighthouse, Poole 01202 280000

www.Lighthousepoole.co.uk

10 - 14 March Nottingham Theatre Royal 0115 989 5555

www.trch.co.uk

17 - 21 March Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham 01242 572573

www.everymantheatre.org.uk

24 - 28 March Theatre Royal Windsor 01753 853 888

theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk

31 March - 4 April The Beck Theatre, Hayes 020 8561 8371

www.becktheatre.org.uk

14 - 18 April Stoke Regent Theatre 0844 871 7649 www.atgtickets.com/stoke

21 - 25 April Blackpool Grand Theatre 01253 290190

www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

28 April - 2 May Aylesbury Waterside Theatre 0844 871 7607*

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury-waterside-theatre*

5 - 9 May The Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage 01438 363200

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

12 - 16 May Newcastle Theatre Royal 0844 811 2121

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

19 - 23 May The Alexandra, Birmingham 0844 871 3011

www.atgtickets.com/birmingham

2 - 6 June St Helens Theatre Royal 01744 756 000

www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com

9 - 13 June Swansea Grand Theatre 01792 475715

www.swanseagrand.co.uk

16 - 20 June Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury 01227 787787

marlowetheatre.com

23 - 27 June Leeds Grand Theatre 0844 848 2700

www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

30 June - 4 July Kings Theatre Portsmouth 023 9282 8282

www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk

7 - 11 July Yvonne Arnaud, Guildford 01483 440 000

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

14 - 18 July Palace Theatre, Southend 01702 351135

palacetheatresouthend.co.uk





