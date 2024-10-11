Finton Flynn Will Lead Nottingham Playhouse Panto JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jack has bean found for this year's Nottingham Playhouse super-sized pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk. Finton Flynn will play the role of the hapless Jack, who exchanges the family cow for a handful of mysterious beans.

Finton most recently toured nationally for a year as the Alternate Jamie in Everybody's Talking About Jamie. Previous roles include Kinky Boots the Musical in Concert, Footloose and South Pacific. He is also known for playing Russ Gray in Coronation Street.

Finton will join the previously announced John Elkington as Dame Daisy Trott, Tom Hopcroft as Fleshcreep, Jewelle Hutchinson as Jill, Bradley Judge as Silly Billy, Caroline Parker as Fairy Godmother and Alice Redmond as Pat the Cow.

Finton said, “I'm so delighted to be joining the team at Nottingham Playhouse for this year's panto, Jack and the Beanstalk. I love panto season and can't wait to see all those happy, festive families in the audience.”

Adam Penford, Artistic Director at Nottingham Playhouse and writer and director of Jack and the Beanstalk, said, “Finton is a terrific performer. We're delighted that he will be joining us for his first ever panto. The Playhouse panto is legendary, and he'll be working alongside the very best. What a great addition to our brilliant seasonal team.”

Expect top tunes, dazzling costumes, and plenty of audience participation in this super-sized extravaganza that will leave everyone feeling sky-high.

Fourteen local youngsters will appear as the Youth Chorus, playing many farmyard characters, from scarecrows to chickens, and even assisting Fleshcreep with his mischievous plans. They are Lola-Mae Brown, Alexander Bunka, Louis Gillespie, Nathan Hayward, Mia Jacks, Nevaeh Jouhal, William Kent, Matilda Lamb, Amiya Maxwell, Anna Nguyen, Gracie Nkala, Isabella Oguagwu, Malikea Smith and Lois Westwick.

Jack and the Beanstalk runs from 29 November 2024 to 18 January 2025, and tickets are already on sale.

When Jack exchanges the family cow for mysterious beans, he begins an epic adventure when they grow into an enormous beanstalk. Join Jack as he bravely climbs to discover a land above the clouds, where a ferocious giant lurks in his castle. Will Jack outwit the giant and leave with the magic harp the giant stole from his father? And can he bag the golden egg-laying goose that will change his family's fortunes forever?

Comments