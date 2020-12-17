Festv Launches New Year's Day 2021

New arts festival streaming service Festv will launch on New Year's Day with a launch showcase - recorded at the Edinburgh's Assembly Roxy - featuring comedian Mark Watson, playwright Gary McNair (A Gambler's Guide to Dying), festival director Hope Azeda (Ubumuntu Arts Festival), singer-songwriter Honeyblood, dance artistic director Tony Mills, and installation artist Laura McGlinchey.

This new service will celebrate and encapsulate digitally the joy, love and discovery of arts festivals worldwide, with streamed performances now at your fingertips. Working closely with partners around the world, Festv will also provide greater access to performing artists and audiences.

Festv is a new streaming service for arts audiences and performers. Festival performers across comedy, live music, theatre and dance will be able to work with Festv to host their performances on the streaming service, either live or as recording, with audiences able to watch live or on-demand- with collections and pay-what-you-want options available. Audiences will be able to find all of their favourite acts, as well as discover new pieces, all in one place!

They can get involved immediately by heading to festv.app/products/festv-live-from-edinburgh to watch a trailer and pre-order the launch show, including a line-up of guests like Mark Watson and Honeyblood, as well as a pay-what-you-want one-hour special featuring the "Best Bits" from Frontline Festival Scotland, with all proceeds going to charities including Scottish Fire & Rescue Family Support Trust. Festv also has crowdfunding open, offering rewards to early fans, at Crowdfunder and Indiegogo. Performers and producers can get in touch at festv.co to find out more about how they can work with us into 2021.

From Jan 1st 2021, Festv will recreate the joy of discovery, the joy of the crowd, and the joy of performing arts, with festival acts and original shows on any screen.

"Festv was created to connect artists and audiences by improving global access to the arts. Our purpose is to lighten the world with shared moments of joy and virtual togetherness. Partnerships are key to delivering this vision, and we are excited about the possibilities for our brand in 2021 and beyond." Festv Founders, Alan Kittle & Derek Douglas.