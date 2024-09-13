FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE Extends Ticket Sales to 2025, Plus New UK Residencies Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Faulty Towers The Dining Experience – the multi award-winning global phenomenon that offers an experience like no other, set in the iconic Fawlty Towers hotel – is releasing thousands of new tickets for 2025, as it heads into its 13th year in London.

Audiences can enjoy a quintessentially British experience as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve up theatre and chaos alongside a 70s-style 3-course meal at the President Hotel, right in the heart of Bloomsbury, London, where the trio have spent over a decade setting West End records for longest running immersive experience, longest running show based on a TV series, and the longest running Fawlty Towers show of any kind worldwide!

Tickets go on sale today for the President Hotel (9 January to 21 December 2025). To reflect increased demand, from 5 February performances will increase from 5 to 7 per week, with Wednesday and Sunday evening shows now added to the weekly schedule.

As well as constantly touring round the UK, the show has also enjoyed a series of sell out sit down residencies in major UK cities during 2023 – 24. Return dates for spring 2025 residencies are also on sale today.

13 – 23 February voco Manchester

27 February – 2 March Novotel Bristol Centre

6 – 9 March Northampton Town Centre Hotel

11 – 16 March Birmingham Council House

20 – 23 March York Pavilion

25 – 30 March Royal Station Hotel Newcastle

Producer Jared Harford said, “We continue to be thrilled and humbled by the global success of Faulty Towers The Dining Experience. With such renewed interest and demand out there for Fawlty Towers, we're so pleased to be extending our London season into our 13th year, and once again have an extensive UK tour planned. 13 has always been my lucky number, and I'm so grateful for the opportunity to continue brining Britain's most loved hoteliers to life in our largest season yet!”

In October 2009, the show played its first performance in London: a sold-out weekend in Covent Garden. The next two years saw sold -out summer seasons of six weeks. Then, in 2012, the show opened its first London West End residency at Charing Cross Hotel (now Amba Hotel Charing Cross). Since opening, the cast have performed to notable guests including Fawlty Towers' very own Andrew Sachs, John McEnroe, Stefan Edberg, and England footballer Joe Cole, as well as taking a pop-up version of their restaurant on the London Underground and to a sold-out Royal Albert Hall.

In 2019, the one millionth guest welcomed through the door at Edinburgh Festival Fringe – celebrations include bagpipes and Champagne!

In 2022, the show moved from the Raddison Blu Edwardian to the President Hotel in Bloomsbury, and the show celebrated its 25th anniversary worldwide, as well as ten years in London.

Devised by Alison Pollard-Mansergh, Andrew Foreman and others, the show has been touring the UK and internationally since 2008, having appeared in 43 countries to date, and employing 56 actors per season. The show has toured to over 1000 venues, with approximately 400 shows per year on average across the UK. A loving tribute to the BBC's classic TV series, the show has been seen by over a million people worldwide since the very first show at the Ridges Hotel in Brisbane on 24 April 1997.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a loving tribute to Fawlty Towers. Faulty Towers The Dining Experience uses scripts and a dining experience format devised by Imagination Workshop Pty Limited and is not endorsed in any way by John Cleese or Connie Booth.

