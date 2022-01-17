FAR GONE Launches Roots Mbili Theatre In Sheffield

As part of its 50th anniversary year, Sheffield Theatres presents Far Gone, in co-production with new theatre company Roots Mbili Theatre. In the Studio Theatre from Thursday 17 - Saturday 26 February 2022, Far Gone is written and performed by John Rwothomack, a member of the inaugural cohort of The Bank, Sheffield Theatres' talent development hub.



"If I invited you to come with me on journey, a story, will you come with me?"

Northern Uganda. When Okumu's village is attacked by the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA), he and his brother's lives are changed forever.

Far Gone is a gut-kicking, physical one-man show following a young boy's journey from childhood innocence to child soldier. Seen through the eyes of those who love him and those who betray him, Okumu's experience strikes straight at the heart through the powerful performance of John Rwothomack, and Mojisola Elufowoju's stunning direction.



Writer and performer of Far Gone John Rwothomack said:

"As a child I nearly got kidnapped by the guerrilla rebel group The Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) led by Joseph Kony in Uganda. As a result, I have committed myself to telling stories and raising awareness based on the experiences of my youth and providing representation for those not lucky enough to escape it."



Robert Hastie, Artistic Director of Sheffield Theatres, said:

"Roots Mbili Theatre is a bold new company led by the fearless John Rwothomack. Already an established theatre maker, John was part of the inaugural cohort of The Bank, our talent development programme, and we're honoured to be teaming up to launch Roots Mbili's inaugural production. Far Gone is the perfect showcase for John's talents as a writer and performer."

Far Gone was originally devised in Sheffield Theatres' Making Room scratch night, then premiered at Theatre Deli in Sheffield before opening the Kampala International Theatre Festival in Uganda with former child soldiers in attendance. The show now returns to the Studio for its debut run, before beginning a UK tour: York Theatre Royal, Stephen Joseph Theatre (Scarborough), CAST (Doncaster), Harrogate Theatre, The Dukes (Lancaster) Hull Truck Theatre, York Theatre Royal and Waterside (Sale).

Far Gone runs in the Studio theatre from Thursday 17 - Saturday 26 February 2022. Tickets are on sale and available to book now through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.