Eric Prydz Will Return to Liverpool

Following the record breaking sell out of his London show which saw all tickets snapped up in less than 10 minutes, electronic music pioneer Eric Prydz has announced his return to Liverpool after a 10-year hiatus to take over Bramley Moore Dock on Saturday 23rd May Bank Holiday weekend.

As one of the world's most in-demand DJ/Producers, Prydz is one of only a few artists who continues to push the boundaries of event production, and is a must-see act at some of the world's leading music festivals, including Creamfields where he has made the 15,000 capacity Steel Yard superstructure his home over the last few years.

In 2020 he returns to Liverpool for the first time in a decade to make his Bramley Moore Dock debut on the city's iconic waterfront. A venue well suited to Prydz' techno sound, this will be an unmissable event in every electronic music fans 2020 clubbing calendar.

High demand is expected for this show so be sure to sign-up for pre-sale here www.cream.co.uk/ericprydz. Pre-sale tickets on sale 9am Friday 29th November.

TICKETS: www.skiddle.com / Tel: 0333 301 0101





