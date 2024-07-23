Entries Open For RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Royal Theatrical Support Trust (RTST) and the Octagon Theatre Bolton have announced that the 2024 RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award Scheme is now open for entries.

Now in its eighth year, the Award - which honours the memory of RTST co-founder, Sir Peter Hall - offers the winner their first-time opportunity to direct a fully realised, mid-scale production of a classic or modern play in a British regional theatre and to take it on tour.

The 2024 Award-winner will win the opportunity to create a brand-new production on the main stage at the Octagon Theatre Bolton in a co-production with Mercury Theatre in Colchester and Rose Theatre in Kingston. The production will open in September 2025 as part of the Octagon's autumn season and then tour to Mercury Theatre and Rose Theatre.

The RTST will make a grant of £50,000 to support the costs of the production.

The Award scheme promotes the RTST's charitable objectives by supporting up-and-coming directors and British regional theatres. It is also intended to appeal to a wide range of candidates and to play a part in promoting diversity in the theatre, onstage, offstage and among audiences.

The wining director will demonstrate exceptional directing skills and a passion for regional theatre, and will be chosen by a distinguished panel comprising Chair, Lotte Wakeham (Artistic Director, Octagon Theatre Bolton), Ailin Conant (director representing Mercury Theatre, Artistic Director, New Earth Theatre), Christopher Haydon (Artistic Director, Rose Theatre), Alex Jennings (actor), Iqbal Khan (director), Emily Lim (Director of Public Acts, National Theatre) and Tom Littler (Artistic Director, Orange Tree Theatre).

Sir Geoffrey Cass, RTST Chairman, said today, "We're thrilled to be running the 2024 Award with The Octagon in Bolton under the inspiring leadership of Chief Executive Roddy Gauld and Artistic Director Lotte Wakeham, and delighted they'll be working with Mercury Theatre and Rose Theatre to co-produce the winner's production for the benefit of their local audiences. The Award - this is our eighth - continues to serve our allied objectives of promoting the country's finest rising directing talent and supporting excellent British regional theatres."

Mark Hawes, Director of the RTST commented: "We're proud that, once again, our unique Award and associated grant will be the catalyst for a regional touring production directed by the winner who will be making their mid-scale directing debut. The opportunity handed to the winner is career-transformative."

Lotte Wakeham, Artistic Director of The Octagon commented: "Collaborating with the RTST has been a total joy, and I couldn't be more thrilled that the Octagon will be hosting the 2024 Award, which provides a vital and transformative opportunity for an emerging director. Transitioning from smaller scale work to main stage midscale regional work is a really significant milestone in any director's career, and we're delighted to be able to support the creation of a thrilling new production here in Bolton, which will then tour to our friends in Colchester and Kingston. I can't wait to get to know the cohort of directors who will apply for the prize, and I strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to give it a go."

The winner of the 2023 RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award was Jack Bradfield, with Lilac Yosiphon as the runner-up. As the 2023 Award-winner, Jack is to direct Abigail's Party by Mike Leigh in September 2024 as part of the main season of plays to be staged on the main stage (Stage 1) at Northern Stage in Newcastle before touring to Mercury Theatre, the Grand Theatre, Blackpool and Rose Theatre. The production is a co-production between Northern Stage, Rose Theatre, Mercury Theatre and ETT. Other past Award winners and official runners-up of the RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award are detailed in the Notes to Editors below.

Entries for the RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award Scheme 2024 are now open.

The scheme is open to UK residents aged 18+ and candidates must be able to demonstrate a professional track record as a director. To apply, candidates are required to submit ideas for directing a play of their choosing (complying to certain criteria). Shortlisted candidates are required to participate in directing workshops with actors in order to demonstrate their directorial skills. Finalists are interviewed.

The RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award opens for entries on Tuesday, 23 July 2024 and the closing date for entries is 6.00pm on Monday, 2 September 2024.

For further details of the Award, please visit the RTST's website: www.rtst.org.uk.

